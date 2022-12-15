Our Events

PHOTOS: Washingtonian Top Doctors 2022

Physicians from our Top Doctors 2022 list celebrated their achievements at an intimate reception

On Tuesday, December 13th 300 physicians from Washingtonian’s Top Doctors 2022 list gathered at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco for a special cocktail reception honoring their outstanding achievements in the medical field. This year’s celebration, presented by United Bank, celebrates physicians in the DMV region who are voted on by their peers and selected to be featured in Washingtonain’s Top Doctors Issue. Each year at the event, Washingtonian offers a special chance for attendees to pose for a faux Washingtonian Top Doctors cover taken and printed onsite by The Washington Talent Agency!

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed delicious cocktails, wine, and hors d’oeuvres from Hotel Monaco’s Dirty Habit, and custom United Bank branded cupcakes from Sweet Treats DMV. United Bank also had a special lounge area where guests could relax while they connected with esteemed colleagues and peers, and listened to music from DJ Chris Laich. 

Thank you to our wonderful sponsor, United Bank.

Thank you to our fabulous vendor partners: 

President & CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill Williams with United Bank Sponsors Abigail Fitzgerald, Chris Northrup, Doug Root, Cassie Root
Sudip Saha, Avha Saha
Top Doctors enjoyed good conversation with colleagues and friends
President & CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill Williams thanks the Top Doctors for their dedication and care to the DMV region
Jeff Elkins takes photos of Top Doctors in front of the step & repeat
Romona Satchi, Pooja Singh, Itoro Ibia
Custom branded cupcakes for our event sponsor, United Bank
Dr. Marc Holzman, Joan Holzman
Top Doctors Cover Station from Washington Talent Agency
Mohammad Razavi, Mojdeh Razavi
United Bank lounge featuring sponsors Chris Northrup and Abigail Fitzgerald
Naveed Khan, Kush Arora, Shruti Malik, Barbara Osborn, Robert Laybourn, Paul Shin
Tom Mazahery, Anousheh Sayah, Rosina Aguiar, George Aguiar
Cupcakes from Sweet Treats DMV and flowers from Lee’s Flower Shop

Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Manager, Marketing & Events

