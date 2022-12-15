PHOTOS: Washingtonian Top Doctors 2022

On Tuesday, December 13th 300 physicians from Washingtonian’s Top Doctors 2022 list gathered at the Kimpton Hotel Monaco for a special cocktail reception honoring their outstanding achievements in the medical field. This year’s celebration, presented by United Bank, celebrates physicians in the DMV region who are voted on by their peers and selected to be featured in Washingtonain’s Top Doctors Issue. Each year at the event, Washingtonian offers a special chance for attendees to pose for a faux Washingtonian Top Doctors cover taken and printed onsite by The Washington Talent Agency!

Throughout the evening, guests enjoyed delicious cocktails, wine, and hors d’oeuvres from Hotel Monaco’s Dirty Habit, and custom United Bank branded cupcakes from Sweet Treats DMV. United Bank also had a special lounge area where guests could relax while they connected with esteemed colleagues and peers, and listened to music from DJ Chris Laich.

Thank you to our wonderful sponsor, United Bank.

Thank you to our fabulous vendor partners: