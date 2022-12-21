12 Best Airbnbs for Ski Getaways Near DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Ski season is upon us; fortunately, you don’t have to travel far from DC to hit the slopes. However, if busy hotels aren’t your thing, Airbnb has plenty of rentals that offer privacy and proximity to DC’s best winter sports facilities.

We tracked down the best house rentals for skiers in this region, from sprawling ski-in/ski-out estates to townhouses within steps of the slopes. If you’re looking for convenience and proximity to DC, consider a home in Pennsylvania’s Liberty Mountain Resort or Whitetail—both are about 90 miles away. If you have luxury on your mind, then you might head to Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia. Bringing the family along? Maryland’s Wisp Resort is an excellent kid- and beginner-friendly option.

Read on for 12 chic stays that make the perfect base for winter sports enthusiasts.

Chic Rustic Lodge Near Wintergreen Resort

Location: Vesivius, Virginia

Nestled on 60 private acres near Virginia’s Wintergreen Resort, this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is the epitome of rustic elegance. Standout features include exposed wood beams, a stone fireplace, oversized windows, repurposed barnwood kitchen cabinets, and a gorgeous master bedroom with soaring ceilings and beautiful mountain views. After a day on the slopes, relax with a hot drink on the spacious deck or by the outdoor fire pit.

Rustic House Minutes From the Slopes

Location: Wintergreen Resort, Virginia

Stay close to all the action in this vacation home right at the heart of Wintergreen Resort. We love the soaring ceilings, open-floor living room plan, and expansive deck with lounge furniture and a fire pit. You can take off all your ski gear in the spacious entrance area and warm up by the stone fireplace before cooking a delicious meal in the fully equipped (and very chic) kitchen.

Home With Panoramic Mountain Views

Location: Wintergreen Resort, Virginia

Aside from proximity to Wintergreen Resort’s top-notch skiing facilities, this four-bedroom, four-bathroom A-frame offers spectacular views and a gourmet kitchen, among other amenities. It is located on a quiet, private street and treats guests to two fireplaces and an outdoor fire pit on the second-floor deck.

Lakefront Home Near Wisp Mountain Resort

Location: Oakland, Maryland

Sitting on the shores of Deep Creek Lake, this beautiful home has lake views, modern amenities, and easy access to skiing facilities. (Wisp Resort is six miles away.) After an adrenaline-filled day on the slopes, you can grab a hot drink and sit by the extra-large outdoor fire pit. Inside, ten-foot ceilings, a fireplace, a dining room, and a beautiful kitchen with an island make this property perfect for family ski trips.

Modern Home in Bryce Resort

Location: Basye, Virginia

If rustic is not your cup of tea, consider this modern and super stylish mountain home in Bryce Resort. Boasting three levels of sleek interiors, it is a comfortable and cozy alternative to traditional mountain lodges. The living room is anchored by a suspended fireplace flanked by a blue velvet sofa and matching chairs. French doors and floor-to-ceiling windows let in plenty of sunlight and allow you to enjoy the gorgeous scenery and views from pretty much anywhere in the house.

Home Overlooking Ski Slopes in Snowshoe Mountain Resort

Location: Dunmore, West Virginia

Location-wise, it really doesn’t get much better than this ski-in/ski-out townhouse that overlooks the ski trails at Snowshoe Mountain Resort and is within walking distance of two ski lifts.

When you’re not on the slopes, you could cozy up in front of the living room fireplace or check out the resort’s shops and restaurants, which are also a short walk away.

Mountain Chalet Near Liberty Mountain Ski Resort

Location: Fairfield, Pennsylvania

Location, location: This cozy three-bedroom, two-and-a-half bathroom chalet is the only private rental steps from the slopes of Liberty Mountain Ski Resort. Its guests enjoy two fireplaces, high-speed WiFi (the property is perfect for remote workers), an outdoor fire pit, and fantastic views of the slopes.

Luxury Lakefront Cabin

Location: Davis, West Virginia

Bookmark this cabin because once the weather warms up, you’re going to want to rent it again. Its lakefront location makes it the perfect year-round vacation getaway. But back to what makes it great for skiers—it is a very short drive from Canaan Valley Resort, which offers 47 trails for skiers and snowboarders of all levels.

The home features vaulted ceilings, fantastic waterfront views, a large dining table, and a huge deck. You can bring your four-legged friend, too, because this home is pet-friendly.

Spacious Home With Hot Tub Near Canaan Valley Resort

Location: Davis, West Virginia

Before we talk winter sports, let’s take a moment to appreciate the stunning living room of this three-bedroom, three-bathroom home in Davis, West Virginia. With soaring ceilings and lots of windows, this mountain rental is a stunner. The house is a perfect blend of rustic and modern, with plenty of wood accents along with high-end amenities such as a gourmet kitchen, flat-screen TVs, a Foosball table, and a hot tub.

Ski-In/Ski-Out Townhouse in Seven Springs Ski Resort

Location: Champion, Pennsylvania

If you’re headed to Seven Springs Ski Resort, this three-bedroom, three-bathroom ski-in/ski-out house has front-row views of the ski slopes. Plush beds, flat-screen TVs, a cozy fireplace, and a basement game room will provide evening respite and entertainment after a long day in the great outdoors.

Bryce Resort Cabin

Location: Basye, Virginia

This is the perfect choice for a ski enthusiast seeking a rental home with remote-work-friendly amenities. The house’s owners have equipped it with super-fast Internet and a dedicated work area, for when you’re not enjoying the nearby slopes.

Although, good luck keeping up with work emails and Zoom calls with all the picturesque views surrounding this home. Other distractions include pool and Foosball tables and a bar in the main living room.

Sprawling Home Near Bryce Resort

Location: Basye, Virginia

Gather a few of your best friends or family members and head to this spacious five-bedroom, four-bathroom home near Bryce Resort. With a ten-person dining table, a huge sofa, a deck with outdoor furniture, and a fire pit, this house is perfect for a big group.

Homey decor touches, such as the hanging lights outside and the wood-burning fireplace in the open-floor living room, up this home’s coziness.

