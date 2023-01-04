11 Romantic Airbnbs to Book for Valentine’s Day

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

This year, Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday, so it’s the perfect excuse to take a couple of days off and drive out of town for a long weekend. The goal? To enjoy a romantic getaway in a beautiful setting with your partner (or a fun Galentine’s Day with your besties).

Fortunately, there is no shortage of private homes with gorgeous vistas, cozy fireplaces, and hot tubs in the Washington area. Mountain cabins, beach houses, luxury estates, and ski-in/ski-out chalets—here are 11 romantic private homes on Airbnb that were available at press time.

Riverfront Cabin

Front Royal, Virginia

Eclectic decor, sweeping Shenandoah River views, a private dock, and a hot tub await guests of this serene cabin only an hour from DC. The home has plenty of character and features an indoor fireplace, oversized windows, several hangout areas, a hammock, a spacious patio, and a fire pit.

Cozy Cabin With Stunning Mountain Views

Chester Gap, Virginia

The sunset views from the deck and yard of this gorgeous two-bedroom home are breathtaking. The decor blends rustic chic with modern elements. Soaring ceilings, skylights, exposed wood beams, and a stone fireplace create an intimate vibe. The house is close to Shenandoah National Park and the Appalachian Trail, so if you ever get tired of those unreal mountain views, you have plenty of outdoor activities to keep you busy. You can bring your dog along, too, because this home is pet-friendly.

Sprawling Riverfront Home With Mountain Views

Woodstock, Virginia

This three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom home is in a wooded area steps from the banks of the Shenandoah River. Enjoy five-star amenities such as king-size beds, a steam shower, and a Jacuzzi bathtub. Relax with a glass of wine by the fire pit, and take in the beautiful mountain and river views.

Mountaintop Cottage With a Large Fire Pit and Hot Tub

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

Explore historic Harpers Ferry and enjoy postcard-worthy vistas of the Shenandoah Valley in this three-bedroom mountaintop retreat. The home has an outdoor dining area with a grill, a private deck with a hot tub, and a fire pit—the ideal spot for romantic sunset drinks. If it’s too cold outside, cuddle up with a hot drink in front of the wood-burning fireplace in the living room.

Luxury Log Home

Mount Jackson, Virginia

This historic two-bedroom retreat is the epitome of rustic luxury, set on 20 private acres just 20 minutes from Bryce Resort. With a stunning chef’s kitchen, custom-made mattresses, and Molton Brown bath products, you’ll feel pampered from the moment you step inside. The modern amenities are paired with cozy decor touches such as exposed wood beams and a stone fireplace. And yes, this home also has a hot tub and a fire pit.

Home With 5-Star Amenities Within Walking Distance of a Winery

Delaplane, Virginia

If you and your partner are craving a luxury getaway in Virginia wine country, check out this Delaplane home. Not only does it have plenty of hotel-worthy amenities (a gym, a game room, several fireplaces, and a hot tub), but it also has a private (and very scenic) path to nearby Blue Valley Winery and is just down the road from Barrel Oak Winery and Taphouse.

Lakefront Cabin With a Private Beach

Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

While you may not be doing any sunbathing on this A-frame’s private beach this time of the year, it is still a great place to hang out and enjoy the lake views. Back in the house, oversized windows overlooking the lake and a wood-burning fireplace up this home’s coziness factor. A separate dining area, a fire pit, and a hot tub are among the other highlights.

Modern Home Next to Bryce Resort

Basye, Virginia

If you and your partner ski or snowboard but want to stay away from the crowds of winter resorts, this home is an ideal base. It is located less than a mile from Bryce Resort but is surrounded by tall trees allowing for plenty of private moments. Outside, a hot tub sits under a gazebo-like structure with string lights, with a fire pit nearby. The home is elegantly decorated, blending modern and rustic elements. There’s also a game room and a dedicated outdoor fenced area for your pet.

Romantic Mountaintop Cabin With Hot Tub

Lost City, West Virginia

Spend quality time together in this secluded mountaintop home sitting on nine acres in Lost City, a couple of hours from DC. With string lights hanging above the deck, an outdoor hot tub, and a fire pit, this home is perfect for couples seeking privacy and relaxation. The house is designed with soaring ceilings and plenty of windows to maximize those forest and Lost City Valley views.

Beachfront Home

Lusby, Maryland

The main bedroom of this waterfront home is wrapped in windows, so you can start your day with beautiful views. Soak in the hot tub on the deck overlooking the water or, if the weather permits, grab a blanket and sit by the water on the private sandy beach. There’s a swing and a fire pit ideal for watching the sunsets. A cozy fireplace and plenty of wood accents make this home a perfect winter escape.

Slopeside Chalet

Basye, Virginia

This ski-in/ski-out property is a perfect backdrop for an adventure-filled Valentine’s Day weekend at Bryce Resort. The three-bedroom house is perched on the side of White Lightning ski run, so you can walk out the door and hit the slopes in seconds. A stone fireplace anchors the cozy living room that also features wood columns and two reading corners by the windows.

The master bedroom has a king-size bed, a fireplace, and a Jacuzzi bathtub for two, with a view of the deck and mountains.

