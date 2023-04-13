Weddings

A Spring Wedding at the National Portrait Gallery’s Kogod Courtyard

Featuring Cherry Blossoms, a photographic escort display, and masks with rapper Pitbull's face.

Written by
| Photographed by Angelika Johns Photography | Published on

Libby and Peter were law students together at Yale. They planned a first dinner date at a fancy New Haven restaurant, but it shared a name with a casual pizza place, which is where Libby mistakenly arrived. Confusion averted, they dated for six years before Peter proposed on a hike in Shenandoah National Park.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

The pair hoped to host their nearly 300 guests—most of whom were from out of town—at a space that was memorable, unique to DC, and elegant but not stuffy. The National Portrait Gallery’s Kogod Courtyard fit the bill. Serendipitously, the museum’s springtime exhibit of hundreds of orchids, Libby says, complemented the cherry blossoms and white flowers brought in for the nuptials. The escort wall displayed vintage postcards relating to a favorite memory or location for each guest, with a handwritten note from the couple. As a special gesture for Peter—a big fan of Pitbull—Libby worked with their wedding planner to get cutouts of the rapper’s face for the reception. As the newlyweds cut the cake, guests put on the masks and the DJ blasted “Hotel Room Service.” “It was so epic, and a total surprise,” says the bride. Take-home favors were pop tarts from Ted’s Bulletin, with labels that read: “Thank you for poppin’ with the Posadas” and “From the bottom of our tarts, thank you.”

Libby and Peter Submission
Libby and Peter Submission

Libby and Peter Submission
Libby and Peter Submission

Libby and Peter Submission
Libby and Peter Submission

Libby and Peter Submission
Libby and Peter Submission

 

The Details

 

Planning and design: Simply Breathe Events

Florist: Edge Floral Event Designers

Invitations: Biba Letterpress

Caterer: Main Event Caterers

Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop

Hair and makeup: Behind the Veil

Bride’s attire: Martina Liana from Elegance by Roya

Music: DJ Jake Sherman of Washington Talent; PopCulture Strings from Kushner Entertainment

Transportation: MJ Valet

Photographer: Angelika Johns Photography

Signs and stationery: Velvet Fox Designs

Lighting: Digital Lightning

Photo booth: Booth-o-Rama

Floral donation: Petal Share

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day