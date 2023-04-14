Real Estate

3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

A co-op in Arlington, a Craftsman in Hyattsville, and a house in Wesley Heights.

Photograph courtesy of Jimmy Farrell.

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A two-bedroom co-op in Arlington

Photograph by HDBros.

Price: $375,000
Where: 1121 Arlington Blvd., #1004, Arlington

This co-op in Arlington offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms across over 1,000 square feet of space. The living area features large windows and hardwood floors, and there’s a private balcony with views of the monuments. The unit comes with an underground parking space, as well as access to the building’s fitness center and outdoor pool.

Photograph by HDBros.
Photograph by HDBros.
Photograph by HDBros.

 

2

A six-bedroom home in Hyattsville

Photograph courtesy of Jimmy Farrell.

Price: $979,900
Where: 5105 Emerson St., Hyattsville

This Craftsman in Hyattsville has six bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 3,800 square feet of space. The living area comes with oak floors and coffered ceilings and leads out to a screened-in porch. The fully finished lower level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a kitchen, and a washer and dryer.

Photograph courtesy of Jimmy Farrell.
Photograph courtesy of Jimmy Farrell.
Photograph courtesy of Jimmy Farrell.

 

3

A four-bedroom home in Wesley Heights

Photograph courtesy of Theo Adamstein – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.

Price: $2,595,000
Where: 3019 44th St., NW

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home in Wesley Heights comes with a one-car garage, a landscaped garden, a stone terrace with a pergola, and multiple back decks. Inside, the living room features a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and large windows. The library on the second floor leads out to a glass-enclosed sunroom with views of the surrounding greenery.

Photograph courtesy of Theo Adamstein – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Theo Adamstein – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Theo Adamstein – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
Photograph courtesy of Theo Adamstein – TTR Sotheby’s International Realty.
