3 DC-Area Listings You Need to Check Out

Check out these DC-area homes for sale this week:

1

A two-bedroom co-op in Arlington

Price: $375,000

Where: 1121 Arlington Blvd., #1004, Arlington

This co-op in Arlington offers two bedrooms and two bathrooms across over 1,000 square feet of space. The living area features large windows and hardwood floors, and there’s a private balcony with views of the monuments. The unit comes with an underground parking space, as well as access to the building’s fitness center and outdoor pool.

2

A six-bedroom home in Hyattsville

Price: $979,900

Where: 5105 Emerson St., Hyattsville

This Craftsman in Hyattsville has six bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 3,800 square feet of space. The living area comes with oak floors and coffered ceilings and leads out to a screened-in porch. The fully finished lower level has two bedrooms, a full bathroom, a kitchen, and a washer and dryer.

3

A four-bedroom home in Wesley Heights

Price: $2,595,000

Where: 3019 44th St., NW

This four-bedroom, four-and-a-half bathroom home in Wesley Heights comes with a one-car garage, a landscaped garden, a stone terrace with a pergola, and multiple back decks. Inside, the living room features a fireplace, built-in bookshelves, and large windows. The library on the second floor leads out to a glass-enclosed sunroom with views of the surrounding greenery.