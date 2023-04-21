Weddings

A Whimsical Green Wedding at Meridian House

The tablescapes included both iridescent and floral-printed plates.

Written by
| Photographed by Carl Elixir Photography | Published on

Zoe and Alex—she’s from China, he’s from Virginia—met at a networking event in DC. Alex immediately noticed Zoe across the room—he remembers exactly what she was wearing—and Zoe says she found him attentive, attractive, and well-spoken. They arranged a first date at Brasserie Beck, and a year and a half later, while they were vacationing in Hawaii, Alex asked her to marry him.

They planned a romantic, whimsical July celebration at Meridian House, where 100 guests mingled in an enchanted-­garden aesthetic with a palette of peach, lavender, light blues, pinks, and yellow. The bride’s favorite detail was the Chinese favor boxes filled with candy at each place setting. The groom’s was the late-night ice-cream snack from Jubilee. Their signature cocktails were a cucumber-­lemon chiller and a burnt-honey bourbon sour. Tables with iridescent plates atop pastel-printed linens alternated with others featuring floral plates over solid pastel linens. After dinner, guests helped themselves to treats at the dessert bar such as fruit tartlets, peach turnovers, and mini red-velvet cupcakes.

The Details

 

Planning and design: SRS Events

Florist: Bee Inspired Events

Invitations and calligraphy: Peach & Paperie

Caterer: Well Dunn Catering

Cake: Paris Baguette

Hair and makeup: Shine Tina

Bride’s attire: Modern Trousseau

Groom’s and groomsmen’s attire: Suitsupply

Bridesmaids’ attire: Revelry; David’s Bridal

Music, DJ, photo booth, and bistro lighting: Dan Goldman Events

Videographer: 87 & Smith

Photographer: Carl Elixir Photography

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

