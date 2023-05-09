This Wedding’s Theme Was “To the Moon and Back”

Working out in the same F45 Training class led to some fun outings for Katharine and Grant—then came an “official” dinner date at Tartufo in Tenleytown. One year later, Grant proposed at a “magical” hotel while they were vacationing in France.

“To the Moon and Back” was their November wedding theme at the Conrad hotel, planned with a romantic vibe in muted earth tones paired with black and metallic accents, to be modern, different—and elegant. Baby’s breath—in hues of white, pink, and purple—was the star of the floral show, and “cold sparkler” indoor lights plus a disco-ball display provided the fireworks, as did the electric violinist who entertained during dinner, which was illuminated by candlelight.

The “Fly Me to the Moon” escort wall emphasized the theme and represented Katharine and Grant’s love of music. As a surprise tribute, their nieces and nephews performed Ray Lamontange’s “You Are the Best Thing” with the band. Live illustrator Cris Clapp Logan was on hand to sketch the guests, who also created memories in a 360 photo booth.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

