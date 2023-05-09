Weddings

This Wedding’s Theme Was “To the Moon and Back”

Highlights included pink and purple baby’s breath, metallic accents, and a disco-ball display.

Written by
| Photographed by Liz Fogarty Photography | Published on

Working out in the same F45 Training class led to some fun outings for Katharine and Grant—then came an “official” dinner date at Tartufo in Tenleytown. One year later, Grant proposed at a “magical” hotel while they were vacationing in France.

“To the Moon and Back” was their November wedding theme at the Conrad hotel, planned with a romantic vibe in muted earth tones paired with black and metallic accents, to be modern, different—and elegant. Baby’s breath—in hues of white, pink, and purple—was the star of the floral show, and “cold sparkler” indoor lights plus a disco-ball display provided the fireworks, as did the electric violinist who entertained during dinner, which was illuminated by candlelight.

The “Fly Me to the Moon” escort wall emphasized the theme and represented Katharine and Grant’s love of music. As a surprise tribute, their nieces and nephews performed Ray Lamontange’s “You Are the Best Thing” with the band. Live illustrator Cris Clapp Logan was on hand to sketch the guests, who also created memories in a 360 photo booth.







 

The Details

 

Event planning and design: Cheers Darling Events

Florist: Sophie Felts Floral Design

Invitations: Fig. 2 Design

Cake: Cakes by Gene

Hair: Alex Kasey Studios

Makeup: Beauty ’n the Bride

Bride’s attire: Matthew Christopher from Love Couture (ceremony); Cult Gaia (reception)

Groom’s attire: Custom from Bethesda Custom Tailors

Music: Tiffany from Bialek’s Music (violinist); BroadSound Band from East Coast Entertainment

Photographer: Liz Fogarty Photography

Videographer: Strands of Light

Rentals: Something Vintage; White Glove Rental; Perfect Settings; Cloth Connection

Decor: Social Supply Events

Draping: Fabrication Events

Cold sparklers and lighting: A2Z Music Factory

Dance-floor vinyl: Grofik Installations

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

