Weddings

This Black, White, and Champagne Wedding Blends Modern Flair With Traditional Design

The ice-cream-cookie truck was one sweet touch.

Written by
| Photographed by Paola Nazati Photography | Published on

For their first date after meeting on Bumble, John “made the trek” from DC to Old Town to take Nicole to PX, the now-defunct 1920s-style speakeasy. They lingered over a flight of French fries that came with six kinds of fries and sauces. “I don’t think I got home until 1 am!” says Nicole. Even before a second date, she told her mom she could see herself marrying John.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

Five years later, she did. The couple struck a balance between his traditional style and her more modern flair, with a classic DC venue and a custom monogram that topped each guest’s plate, paired with black tapered candles and anemones. They sealed personalized notes to every guest with a DIY wax monogram for the escort-card display, and also assembled welcome baskets, which included Filipino sweet bread as a nod to Nicole’s heritage and a mini bottle of the mezcal brand that John owns. Another DIY touch: signature cocktails they created over many boozy hours in the kitchen. Dinner was a braised-beef entrée inspired by the meal on the night they got engaged, and for dessert, an ice-cream-cookie truck parked alongside the outdoor dance floor. An unexpected fireworks show put a bow on the night.

Nicole and John at The DAR
Nicole and John at The DAR

Nicole and John at The DAR
Nicole and John at The DAR

Nicole and John at The DAR
Nicole and John at The DAR

 

The Details

 

Venue: DAR Banquet Hall

Coordination: Colorfully Yours Events

Florist: Bee Inspired Events

Invitations: Minted

Caterer: Spilled Milk Catering

Hair and makeup: Georgetown Bride

Bride’s attire: Madi Lane from Ellie’s Bridal

Groom’s attire: Custom from Indochino

Bridesmaids’ attire: Show Me Your Mumu

Groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Bryan George Music

Transportation: Chariots for Hire

Videographer: Fine Art Wedding Films

Photographer: Paola Nazati Photography

Venue: DAR Constitution Hall

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day