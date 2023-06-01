PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s Rosé Soirée 2023

Rosé lovers around the DMV came together on Wednesday, May 24th 2023 for Washingtonian’s annual Rosé Soirée tasting event! This evening showcased delectable wine and a few spirits from local vendors and wineries. To sample the delicious drinks, each guest received a mini wine glass which they could customize with an engraving from Meant to Be Calligraphy. Guests loved the tasty food created and provided by Heirloom Catering – all the hors d’oeuvres were a huge hit!

Folks who wished to take a little reprieve from all of the drink tastings could sit and relax in a gorgeous and groovy lounge with pieces curated by Something Vintage, take a photo in the photo-booth provided by Booth-o-Rama, or they could enjoy an activity with Shop Made in DC and HAWJ Studio. Shop Made in DC offered guests an opportunity to create a custom watercolor painting while they sipped on their wine (wine and watercolors – it was incredibly fitting!) Attendees who wished to learn something a bit more personal about themselves sat down with Phim Her of HAWJ Studio for an intimate tarot card reading. Of course, no event is complete without tunes, and Mixing Maryland laid out all the best tracks throughout the evening and brought people to their (dancing) feet.

Thank you to all of our incredible wine vendors who made the event possible!

8 Chains North

Ace Beverage

Barr Hill

Big Cork Vineyards

Blossom Beverages

Calvert Woodley

Cana Vineyards

Catoctin Breeze

Crow Vineyards

District Winery

Grape Intentions

Windridge Vineyards