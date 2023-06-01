Our Events

PHOTOS: Washingtonian’s Rosé Soirée 2023

Written by
| Published on

Rosé lovers around the DMV came together on Wednesday, May 24th 2023 for Washingtonian’s annual Rosé Soirée tasting event! This evening showcased delectable wine and a few spirits from local vendors and wineries. To sample the delicious drinks, each guest received a mini wine glass which they could customize with an engraving from Meant to Be Calligraphy. Guests loved the tasty food created and provided by Heirloom Catering – all the hors d’oeuvres were a huge hit!

Folks who wished to take a little reprieve from all of the drink tastings could sit and relax in a gorgeous and groovy lounge with pieces curated by Something Vintage, take a photo in the photo-booth provided by Booth-o-Rama, or they could enjoy an activity with Shop Made in DC and HAWJ Studio. Shop Made in DC offered guests an opportunity to create a custom watercolor painting while they sipped on their wine (wine and watercolors – it was incredibly fitting!) Attendees who wished to learn something a bit more personal about themselves sat down with Phim Her of HAWJ Studio for an intimate tarot card reading. Of course, no event is complete without tunes, and Mixing Maryland laid out all the best tracks throughout the evening and brought people to their (dancing) feet. 

Thank you to all of our incredible wine vendors who made the event possible!

8 Chains North

Ace Beverage

Barr Hill

Big Cork Vineyards

Blossom Beverages

Calvert Woodley

Cana Vineyards

Catoctin Breeze

Crow Vineyards

District Winery

Grape Intentions

Windridge Vineyards

Eric Smith, Andreas Williams, Brandon Jackson, Jordan Fraiser-Lakes
Sasha Johnson, Joann Smith, Stiarifa Elam, Heidi Kurtz
Hannah Guy-Mozenter, Alex Schroeder
Shop Made in DC watercolor station
Guests loved the wine and watercolor activity station!
Katie Rhee and Anthony Burke posing with their custom Rosé glasses
Wine from Grape Intentions
Barr Hill gin rep pouring a specialty pink cocktail to match our rosé
Windridge Vineyards pouring for guests
Guests enjoyed the water color station provided by Shop Made in DC
Christina, Liz Strom, Barnette Holston, Lisa Morris, Yana B
Jacobi Adderley, Emily Bicher
Guests enjoying the lounge by Something Vintage
Meant to be Calligraphy customized wine glasses for attendees
Beautiful flowers and decor pieces provided by Perfectly Adorned Event Decor LLC
Stylish lounge provided by Something Vintage
Nicole Bernard, Andrea McIntosh
Ace Beverage’s tasting station!
Calvert Woodley joined us this year and had a blast!
Phim Her of HAWJ Studios gave tarot readings to guests – it was a hit!
Busting moves on the dance floor
Blossom Beverages team members Stephan Kae, Lizzy P, and David Jack
Mitchell Bridge, Francesca McNeace
Darleata Tyler-Osborne, Kashmir Spells
Posing with the LOVE letters

Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Manager, Marketing & Events

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day