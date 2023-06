On May 17th, 2023, Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential Celebration commenced at Seasons located at The Four Seasons Hotel. Over 250 guests enjoyed delicious cocktails and delectable hors d’oeuvres, and lively music to honor esteemed leaders featured in Washingtonian’s 500 Most Influential People feature curated by journalist David Catanese. Photo stations by Washington Talent Agency provided guests with an opportunity to take custom Washingtonian cover photos to commemorate the evening.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible:

Amazon

AT&T

Charter Communications

Chevron

Citi

CVS Health

Duke Energy

NextEra Energy

United

UPS

U.S. Chamber of Commerce

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp and Evy Mages

