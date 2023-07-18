A Nautical, Blue-and-White Wedding on the Eastern Shore

Brooklynites Serena and Ryan connected on Hinge, and at their wedding a few years later, the it’s a IT’S A MATCH! seating chart paid homage to the dating app’s banner alert. Another nod to their early courtship: the venue—Ryan’s family home, where he took Serena for the weekend just a few weeks after they met. The wedding’s nautical design reflected the waterfront setting, and the details highlighted the couple’s American, Indian, and British cultures.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo

Pimm’s Cup cocktails were a familiar libation for the bride’s family from the UK, and the dinner menu included both Indian dishes and Eastern Shore–inspired cuisine. Antique cars from Ryan’s dad’s collection were on display—Serena rode in a 1956 Bel Air for the procession, and a vintage truck held buckets of beer at cocktail hour. Serena surprised Ryan and their guests by changing into traditional Indian dress during the reception. Instead of cake, the pair served ice cream from the creamery at Penn State, Ryan’s alma mater, along with a selection of desserts.

The Details

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

Join the conversation!