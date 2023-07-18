  • Trending Now in Weddings
A Nautical, Blue-and-White Wedding on the Eastern Shore

Antique cars were part of the classic decor.

Brooklynites Serena and Ryan connected on Hinge, and at their wedding a few years later, the it’s a IT’S A MATCH! seating chart paid homage to the dating app’s banner alert. Another nod to their early courtship: the venue—Ryan’s family home, where he took Serena for the weekend just a few weeks after they met. The wedding’s nautical design reflected the waterfront setting, and the details highlighted the couple’s American, Indian, and British cultures.

Pimm’s Cup cocktails were a familiar libation for the bride’s family from the UK, and the dinner menu included both Indian dishes and Eastern Shore–inspired cuisine. Antique cars from Ryan’s dad’s collection were on display—Serena rode in a 1956 Bel Air for the procession, and a vintage truck held buckets of beer at cocktail hour. Serena surprised Ryan and their guests by changing into traditional Indian dress during the reception. Instead of cake, the pair served ice cream from the creamery at Penn State, Ryan’s alma mater, along with a selection of desserts.

The Details

 

Planning and design: Kari Rider Events

Florist: Monteray Farms

Invitations and day-of paper: Lewes Lettering Co.

Caterer: Gourmet by the Bay; Rangoli Restaurant (Indian dishes)

Dessert: Penn State Berkey Creamery

Hair and makeup: Ariel Lewis

Attire: Sarah Seven (bride); Rothmans (groom)

Music: Hill Chamber Music (ceremony); 76 Degrees West Band from EastCoast Entertainment (reception)

Transportation: Thoroughbred Sedan, Van & Bus

Rentals: White Glove Rentals; BBJ La Tavola; Stradley Davidson; Eastern Shore Tents & Events

Photographer: Renee Hollingshead

This wedding originally appeared in the June 2023 issue of Washingtonian.

More:
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

