PHOTOS: Washingtonian 2023 Top Agents Celebration

The DMV’s best real estate agents and top producers featured in Washingtonian‘s 2023 Top Agents list came together on August 16th, 2023 for a celebration of their accomplishments. The event took place along the Georgetown Waterfront at DC’s popular Sequoia restaurant. Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed delicious bites from Sequoia’s kitchen and sipped on drinks from Sequoia’s bar, which included speciality featured cocktails from our event sponsors. The crowd favorite “Washingtonian Top Agents” custom cover photo stations, provided by Washington Talent Agency, were the highlight of the evening for most attendees. Guests who wished to chat more intimately with colleagues and friends could relax in the Chubb Lounge, or on the outside patio to soak in the beautiful summer evening.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: Capital Bank Home Loans, Chubb, and Eastern Title & Settlement.

Thank you to our partners: Sequoia DC, Washington Talent Agency, Lee’s Flower Shop, AFR Furniture and DJ Chris Laich.

Photos by Dan Swartz, Evy Mages, and Tyto Akimoto