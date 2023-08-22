Our Events  |  Real Estate

PHOTOS: Washingtonian 2023 Top Agents Celebration

The area's top real estate agents and producers came together to celebrate their accomplishments.

The party took place on the main floor, upstairs, and outside patio of Sequoia.

The DMV’s best real estate agents and top producers featured in Washingtonian‘s 2023 Top Agents list came together on August 16th, 2023 for a celebration of their accomplishments. The event took place along the Georgetown Waterfront at DC’s popular Sequoia restaurant. Throughout the evening, attendees enjoyed delicious bites from Sequoia’s kitchen and sipped on drinks from Sequoia’s bar, which included speciality featured cocktails from our event sponsors. The crowd favorite  “Washingtonian Top Agents” custom cover photo stations, provided by Washington Talent Agency, were the highlight of the evening for most attendees. Guests who wished to chat more intimately with colleagues and friends could relax in the Chubb Lounge, or on the outside patio to soak in the beautiful summer evening.

Thank you to our sponsors for making this event possible: Capital Bank Home LoansChubb, and Eastern Title & Settlement.

Thank you to our partners: Sequoia DC, Washington Talent Agency, Lee’s Flower Shop, AFR Furniture and DJ Chris Laich.

Photos by Dan Swartz, Evy Mages, and Tyto Akimoto

Lindsay Lucas, Karen Kelly, Susan Cahill-Tully, Melinda Hines, Carolyn Sappenfield
Kevin Friend, Jennifer Knoll, Janice Pouch, Casey Aboulafia
Capital Bank Home Loans team: Joe Gensoli, Eric Parsons, Maddy Daly, Jerry Weeda, Randy Wright, Lisa Lang, and Lola Pol
Eastern Title & Settlement team:Josh greene, Luke Fleck, Carolina Lopez, Ben Coleman, Rolanda Fontana, Min Hu
Chubb team in the Chubb Lounge: Donna Vail, Meghan Jackson, Jessica Hunter, Rachel Williams
Jeff Wilks, Connie Carter, Kathleen Wilks, Matt Hendrickson
Min Hu, Christina Vaselaros, Robin Cavallaro, Vicki Reyes, Robert Edmunds
Andy Hill, Denis Artemel, Peter ‘Pejasevich, James Kim, Jake Weiner, Marysol Bonilla
Guests enjoy catching up with colleagues and friends
President and CEO of Washingtonian Cathy Merrill with Capital Bank Home Loans sponsor Randy Wright
Erica O’Neill, Maryam Redjaee, Tanavia Greer, Yolanda Muckle, Stacy Cheshire
Layla Tannous, Matt Hendrickson, Kimberly Cestari, Rima Tannous
Guests enjoyed the custom cover station photo opportunity
Robert Sanders, Mansour Abu-Rahmeh, Kathryn Frazier, Karam Iqteit
Attendees chatting on the outdoor patio of Sequoia
Koki Adasi, Kevin Friend, Luke Fleck
Custom Sponsor Cockails
Copies of The Top Real Estate Agents issue were scattered throughout the venue for guests to take home
Sponsor Signature Cocktail menu
Tammie Henderson, Shanon Kimmorrow, Cathy Beckett
Delicious bites from Sequoia
Guests posing with their cover photo
Margaret Babbington, Keith King, Kalonji Foreman, Sina Mollaan
Guests greeting eachother
Selfie moment!
Layla Tannous, Melanie Hayes, Nicole Terry, Rima Tannous
Britney Bowe, Donna Vail, Cathy Williams, Leigh Brent
