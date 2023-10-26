Virginia
1
Where: McLean.
Sold by: Major General Robert A. Harding, former Obama-era TSA Secretary nominee.
Listed: $6,500,000.
Sold: $5,500,000.
Days on market: 20.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six baths, and three half baths, with an elevator, media room, exercise room, pool and cabana, sports court, and fountain.
2
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Chad Slater, chairman of the data-intelligence firm IDM.
Listed: $5,400,000.
Sold: $5,200,000.
Days on market: 118.
Style: English manor.
Bragging points: Eight bedrooms and seven and a half baths on two acres, with an 18-foot-tall great room, a cobblestone courtyard, a patio with a built-in grill, and a century-old guest cottage.
3
Where: McLean.
Sold by: Ian Fujiyama, a managing director and head of global aerospace and government services at the Carlyle Group.
Listed: $7,000,000.
Sold: $7,000,000.
Days on market: 1.
Style: Georgian.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms, seven baths, and five half baths across 14,000 square feet, with five fireplaces, an elevator, a gym, a theater, and a garden.
4
Where: McLean.
Bought by: Hejong Kim, president and CEO of the IT consulting firm pureIntegration.
Listed: $5,999,333.
Sold: $5,500,000.
Days on market: 93.
Style: French chateau.
Bragging points: More than an acre, with six bedrooms, nine baths, two half baths, an elevator, a 53-foot-long swimming pool, a pool house with an outdoor kitchen, and a croquet lawn.
Maryland
5
Where: Potomac.
Sold by: Catharina Wrede Braden, a partner at McKinsey & Company, and Nicholas Braden, president of CustomInk.
Listed: $4,250,000.
Sold: $3,900,000.
Days on market: 65.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Four levels on more than 13 acres, with five bedrooms, four and a half baths, a carriage house, a 40-foot-long swimming pool, and parking for 13 vehicles.
DC
6
Where: Palisades.
Bought by: Joel H. Fuller, a violinist for the National Symphony Orchestra, and Susan S. Fuller, a violin teacher.
Listed: $3,399,000.
Sold: $3,270,000.
Days on market: 50.
Style: Craftsman.
Bragging points: Recently built, with six bedrooms, five and a half baths, a large fenced backyard, a garage, and a carriage house.
7
Where: Wesley Heights.
Bought by: Alexander Dewar, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, and Ellen Feingold, a curator at the National Museum of American History.
Listed: $2,650,000.
Sold: $2,650,000.
Days on market: 5.
Style: Traditional.
Bragging points: Five bedrooms and four and a half baths, with three fireplaces, a covered patio, a deck, and a garden.
This article appears in the November 2023 issue of Washingtonian.