Virginia

1

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Major General Robert A. Har­ding, former Obama-era TSA Secretary nominee.

Listed: $6,500,000.

Sold: $5,500,000.

Days on market: 20.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Six bedrooms, six baths, and three half baths, with an elevator, media room, exercise room, pool and cabana, sports court, and fountain.

2

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Chad Slater, chairman of the data-intelligence firm IDM.

Listed: $5,400,000.

Sold: $5,200,000.

Days on market: 118.

Style: English manor.

Bragging points: Eight bedrooms and seven and a half baths on two acres, with an 18-foot-tall great room, a cobblestone courtyard, a patio with a built-in grill, and a century-old guest cottage.

3

Where: McLean.

Sold by: Ian Fujiyama, a managing director and head of global aerospace and government services at the Carlyle Group.

Listed: $7,000,000.

Sold: $7,000,000.

Days on market: 1.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms, seven baths, and five half baths across 14,000 square feet, with five fireplaces, an elevator, a gym, a theater, and a garden.

4

Where: McLean.

Bought by: Hejong Kim, president and CEO of the IT consulting firm pureIntegration.

Listed: $5,999,333.

Sold: $5,500,000.

Days on market: 93.

Style: French chateau.

Bragging points: More than an acre, with six bedrooms, nine baths, two half baths, an elevator, a 53-foot-long swimming pool, a pool house with an outdoor kitchen, and a croquet lawn.

Maryland

5

Where: Potomac.

Sold by: Catharina Wrede Braden, a partner at McKinsey & Company, and Nicholas Braden, president of CustomInk.

Listed: $4,250,000.

Sold: $3,900,000.

Days on market: 65.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Four levels on more than 13 acres, with five bedrooms, four and a half baths, a carriage house, a 40-foot-long swimming pool, and parking for 13 vehicles.

DC

6

Where: Palisades.

Bought by: Joel H. Fuller, a violinist for the National Symphony Orchestra, and Susan S. Fuller, a violin teacher.

Listed: $3,399,000.

Sold: $3,270,000.

Days on market: 50.

Style: Craftsman.

Bragging points: Recently built, with six bedrooms, five and a half baths, a large fenced backyard, a garage, and a carriage house.

7

Where: Wesley Heights.

Bought by: Alexander Dewar, managing director and partner at Boston Consulting Group, and Ellen Feingold, a curator at the National Museum of American History.

Listed: $2,650,000.

Sold: $2,650,000.

Days on market: 5.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points: Five bedrooms and four and a half baths, with three fireplaces, a covered patio, a deck, and a garden.

This article appears in the November 2023 issue of Washingtonian.