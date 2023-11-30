It’s DC Cocktail Week—Here’s Our Guide to Drinking Your Way Through It

DC’s annual Cocktail Week is here–meaning you’ll find small-plate-and-drink pairings, happy hours, and lively events at over 80 restaurants across town. The weeklong mixology celebration runs through Tuesday, December 5. Here’s where we’d start:

1250 Ninth St. NW

This cheffy pizza spot’s Shaw location is offering a custom cocktail called the Beetnik—a gin-and-Aperol drink with beetroot, ginger, and basil—with a crispy squash arancini alongside. $15.

This lively Logan Circle bar calls its pairing of a lime-and-mezcal cocktail with a trio of raw oysters a “dive into bliss.” $18.

1904 14th St. NW

The luxe 14th Street corridor French spot is serving a scallop crudo with clarified milk punch ($30), as well as hosting a tasting of five cocktails on Thursday, November 30 ($95).

724 Ninth St. NW

The Japanese/Spanish restaurant and lounge in Penn Quarter is pairing its Apurikotto Sour—a mix of apricot, absinthe, and lemon—with mushroom gyoza. $18.

300 Seventh St. SE

Capitol Hill’s casual yet sophisticated American restaurant is serving milk punch with rum and bourbon with its salted brûléed dates filled with goat cheese. $20.

480 Seventh St. NW

A Jaleo classic—fried, bacon-wrapped dates—is matched with a vermouth-and-gin cocktail. $10.

1940 11th St. NW

Looking for spirits to get you in the holiday spirit? This Shaw hangout is pairing its Son of a Nutcracker cocktail (vodka, rum, sherry, and gingerbread liqueur) with buttery biscochito cookies (the official state cookie of New Mexico). $17.

2317 Calvert St. NW

Head to this Woodley Park long-timer for options ranging from $22 to $30. Pairings include cheesy onion fondue with a caramel apple mule ($26) and pork belly buns with a “Sweater Weather” whiskey sour ($28).

1785 Florida Ave. NW

The Adams Morgan Mexican/Salvadoran staple has designed a whole menu for mixing and matching cocktails and small plates. Drinks include a boozy horchata and a mango mule, to be paired with tacos or empanadas. $15.

1850 K St. NW

Join this Mexican spot inside new DC food hall the Square for happy hour from 3 to 8 PM on weekdays and 11 AM to 8 PM on Saturday. For Cocktail Week, it’ll serve a citrusy tequila cocktail with pork shoulder tacos. $15.

2121 N Westmoreland St., Arlington

This fanciful sushi restaurant offers three specialty pairings, including an Edo old fashioned with seared tuna tataki. $30.