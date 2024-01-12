Best Airbnbs for a Ski Weekend Near DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Those eager to hit the slopes this ski and snowboard season have a lot of options near Washington, DC. The DMV is in close proximity to several different ski resorts and mountain towns; the only hard part is narrowing down where to stay. Don’t feel like sifting through vacation rentals? Then, let us do some of the work for you. Here are a few editor-approved Airbnbs for a ski weekend; all are a short drive from DC. Whether you prefer sticking to green and blue trails, love shredding black diamonds, or just want a cozy escape while the rest of the family skis, here are places in the mountains where you can take advantage of winter weather.

Virginia: Massanutten Resort

A geometric-inspired lodge in McGaheysville, VA

For those looking for a spacious, modern lodge near Massanutten Resort’s slopes, check out this Airbnb, named Campfire Lodge. What makes this rental stand out is the hexagonal great room with several mounted TVs on the central fireplace. It’s an ideal place for an apres-ski gathering. The stylish home can host 10 guests; it has four bedrooms, seven beds, and three-and-a-half baths. It also includes a hot tub, outdoor fire pit, wraparound deck, and a fully-equipped kitchen.

A campy cabin in McGaheysville, VA

With its striking movie and game rooms and its colorful, wallpaper-filled bedrooms, this cabin is definitely eye-catching. It’s located in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley and just an eight-minute drive to Massanutten Resort. Skiers and snowboarders can have just as much fun at this rental as they do on the slopes. The bright and bold cabin sleeps 12 guests with four bedrooms, six beds, and two baths.

A scenic mountain cottage in McGaheysville, VA

The Cliffhanger makes our list not just because of its sweeping views of the Shenandoah Valley and Massanutten Mountain but also because of its spacious interior. It can sleep over 16 guests with six bedrooms, 12 beds, and four baths. It also features a hot tub, a fully furnished outdoor deck, stone fireplaces, and a game room.

Virginia: Wintergreen Resort

A slope-side cabin in Wintergreen, VA

Looking for a ski-in, ski-out option? This cozy cabin is conveniently located just a short walk from the slopes of Wintergreen Resort. The rental can accommodate seven guests in its two bedrooms, six beds, and two baths. The cabin’s living room evokes a homey vibe, thanks to its fireplace and outdoor deck. Want to bring along your fur baby? This cabin is also pet-friendly.

A glass house at the base of Wintergreen, VA

Located at the base of Wintergreen, this modern glass house provides guests with a unique ski weekend experience. Perfect for one or two families (or a group of eight friends), the home features three bedrooms, four beds, and three-and-a-half baths. The deck is an ideal place to sip hot cocoa and take in the scenic waterfront views.

Maryland: Wisp Resort

A three-story log chalet in McHenry, MD

Another option that is great for larger guest counts (up to 10) is this rental home, a “Wispful Dream.” Located about a mile from Wisp Resort, the secluded three-story log chalet sits on an acre of tree-lined land and offers four bedrooms, five beds, three baths, a hot tub, several fireplaces, and a rustic-chic living space.

A ski-in, ski-out option in McHenry, MD

Just 50 yards from Wisp Resort Chair 4 (which has access to green, blue, and black trails), this ski-in, ski-out chalet from Stay Bubo Deep Creek is a skier or snowboarder’s dream. It features not only a great room with a stone fireplace and cathedral ceilings, but also a hot tub and an outdoor fire pit. There are five bedrooms, six beds, and four baths. This rental can host up to 12 guests, and with a small fee, dogs are allowed.

West Virginia: Snowshoe Resort

A woodland cedar lodge in Slaty Fork, WV

This cedar wood lodge in Slaty Fork, West Virginia, looks like it was plucked straight out of a fairytale. The rustic escape is comfortably able to host up to 10 guests with three bedrooms, one sleeping loft, seven beds, and three-and-a-half baths. The lodge features unique wooden carvings, a see-through fireplace, a spacious living and kitchen area, an outdoor balcony and deck offering mountain views, and a game room. The rental also has its own sauna, which is perfect after a day on the slopes.

A homey townhouse in Snowshoe, WV

Tucked away in the trees, which is where it gets its name, “Treetop 29” is a luxurious townhouse that can sleep eight, with three bedrooms, six beds, and three baths. It features modern decor and details throughout. It also provides easy access to the slopes, as it is located next to Snowshoe’s village.

An elevated slope-side townhouse in Snowshoe, WV

This newly renovated townhouse provides skiers and snowboarders with easy access to the mountain. It’s conveniently located right on Snowshoe’s longest green trail (Flume). The rental can host up to 12 guests with six bedrooms, 10 beds, and three-and-a-half baths. It also has a private hot tub and a free shuttle option, which can take visitors to and from nearby restaurants.

