10 Nearby Airbnbs Perfect for Spring Break

Believe it or not, spring break is around the corner. Typically, the vacation week falls between March and April, but it can sneak up on those who’ve had a busy few months. Don’t want to spend the week cooped up at your own home, but no time to plan? For those looking for an easy trip, whether it’s for a full or partial week, we’re here to help. We’ve gathered 10 of the best Airbnbs near DC that still have availability for a spring break vacation.

A beach home in Rehoboth, DE

If the ocean is calling, you’ll love this Rehoboth home that’s only a five-minute walk to the beach. Built in 2022, and featuring modern farmhouse-inspired design, this Airbnb can host up to 12 guests, with five bedrooms and 7 baths. The best part? It has a heated pool (open May 1-October 31).

A bayfront home in Stevensville, MD

For groups of up to 10 people, this bayfront home in Stevensville, Maryland, features four bedrooms, three baths, and a sunroom offering scenic Chesapeake Bay views. You’ll also feel like you’re at a beach getaway here.

A mountain log cabin in Dickerson, MD

Those looking for an off-the-grid mountain vacation might check out this log cabin home in Dickerson, Maryland. It’s tucked away in the forest at the base of Sugarloaf Mountain and is conveniently located within walking distance to several hiking trails. It’s also great for bigger families or groups as it can host over 16 guests, with five bedrooms and 11 baths.

A secluded villa in Harper’s Ferry, WV

This modern villa makes our list not only because of its beautiful interiors and entertaining amenities (it has its own CrossFiit gym), but because of its private lagoon. Yes, lagoon. The villa sits on 22 acres next to an old rock quarry that’s been filled in. It can host up to six guests with three bedrooms and three baths. Families may feel like they’ve traveled to a faraway destination when staying at this one-of-a-kind Airbnb.

A country home near Virginia’s wineries

Those without kids who want an escape to check out some of Virginia’s wineries this spring might want to look at this rental. Located in the heart of wine country, in Delaplane, Virginia, this Airbnb even has a private footpath that connects it to nearby Blue Valley Winery. The house can host more than 16 guests, with five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, and includes a hot tub and spacious outdoor setting.

A Virginia Beach vacation duplex

Another beach option is this newly built Virginia Beach duplex. Located about two-and-a-half blocks from the ocean and about a three-hour drive from DC, this spacious home can host up to 10 guests with four bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths. If you have a larger party and need more space, you can also rent out the other half of this duplex.

A conveniently located Charlottesville home

This modern farmhouse in Charlottesville is a great place for a last-minute spring break trip. Charlottesville has the both of the best worlds, with nearby wineries in the countryside and a quaint downtown. This home is just steps from the popular downtown pedestrian mall and can accommodate up to 12 guests with six bedrooms and four baths. We especially love its homey fireplace, in case the weather is a touch chilly on a spring trip.

A farm stay in Roseland, VA

If you’re looking for a real farmhouse stay, this 1840s country home fits the bill. The farmhouse sits on 40 acres and even has its own herd of Scottish Highland Cattle and miniature donkeys that graze on the pastures. Other fun amenities include a hot tub, a tree swing, a bocce ball court, and a spacious outdoor patio.

An Annapolis waterfront home

Bring your boat, bring your kids, and have yourself a waterman’s spring break at this Airbnb. The waterfront home in Annapolis makes our list thanks to its 4,000 square feet of living space, multiple bedrooms and baths, a hot tub, and a private dock. Its location is also something to note as it’s in close proximity to Thomas Point Park and restaurants in Annapolis.

Georgetown home for a staycation

Having spring break plans doesn’t necessarily mean you need to leave DC. You can have an easy staycation at this Georgetown home and still have a memorable vacation. The modern brick home can host up to seven guests, with three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths, and a spacious living room and kitchen area.

