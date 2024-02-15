Navy Dresses and Pink Flowers Punctuated This Black-Tie Wedding in DC

Allison and James’ black-tie wedding is filled with classic details. Bridesmaids donned chic navy gowns with oversized bows, florals featured lush blooms in pink, white, and red hues, and personalized details, such as a custom cocktail menu with drinks special to several guests, filled their reception space. They exchanged vows at the stately Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, then celebrated with a reception at a private social club. At the reception, food selections consisted of passed hors d’oeuvres, such as lobster rolls and smoked salmon rillette, a decorative charcuterie board for grazing, followed by a sit-down-dinner featuring selections of filet mignon, Maryland-style crabcakes, chicken francoise, and a vegetarian option.

To make the night even more special, James, who used to sing in an a capella group, surprised Allison with a rendition of Elvis Presley’s “I Can’t Help Falling in Love.” See more of this DC wedding below.

The Details