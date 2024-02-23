Best Pet-Friendly Airbnbs Near Washington DC

While we may earn a commission if you buy something through these links, we make unbiased, independent decisions about what to recommend.

Planning a short getaway in the DC area but don’t want to leave your pet behind? You don’t have to. Rather than boarding your four-legged friend or cramming them into a small hotel room, consider instead a pet-friendly house rental, with plenty of outdoor space to play.

Airbnb offers a variety of dog-friendly homes for rent, with hosts having the option to decide whether to allow guests to bring pets. The only catch is that you sometimes have to pay a “pet fee” (check out the “house rules” of each listing for more details) or need authorization from the hosts at the time of booking. If your fur baby happens to be something other than a dog, ask the host if their policy includes your type of pet.

Here’s a curated list of 17 pet-friendly Airbnbs in the Washington, DC, area, from farms to full-on estates with acres of land, that everyone in your family will love. Because pets are family, too.

Charming Chateau

Location: Falls Church, Virginia

If you’re looking for a huge yard for your dog to play in but don’t want to travel far, this charming home in a quiet neighborhood has a beautiful backyard and can host up to eight guests, with four bedrooms, five beds, and two and a half bathrooms. It features a European-inspired aesthetic, thanks to its chateau look (we especially love the outdoor deck).

Quaint Cottage on Seven Acres

Location: Silver Spring, Maryland

While the actual rental itself may be considered a tiny home, the property on which this Airbnb sits is what really makes it a standout for guests with pets. Cedarbook Cottage is located on seven acres of secluded farmland filled with wildflower meadows, meandering creeks, and tons of outdoor space for your pup to play in. Inside the home, you’ll find a cozy living room, complete with a wood-burning-stove fireplace; a farm-style kitchen; two bedrooms and three beds; and one and a half baths. There is a nightly fee of $20 per pet, as well as a fully refundable deposit of $250. All pets must be approved before booking.

Treehouse Near a Historic Village

Location: Waterford, Virginia

This treehouse makes our list not only because it is pet-friendly but also because of its unique design. Sitting on top of stilts, Hummingbird Hideaway feels like it’s built in the trees, with floor-to-ceiling windows, wooden detailing, and spiral staircases. The treehouse can host up to six guests, with two bedrooms and one bath.

A-Frame Cabin an Hour From DC

Location: Haymarket, Virginia

This modern A-frame cabin in Haymarket is a great pet-friendly choice for those looking for a mountain escape. Located about an hour from DC, this Airbnb offers scenic views from its multi-level deck, and plenty of entertaining space. The deck includes a hot tub, picnic tables, string bistro lights, and a grilling area. The cabin is newly remodeled and can host up to six guests with two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. There is a $40 fee per pet.

Waterfront Home Near St. Michaels

Location: Wittman, Maryland

If you’re on the hunt for a pet-friendly vacation that’s near the water, check out this bayfront home. Located six miles from St. Michaels and Tilghman Island shops, the home can host up to ten guests, with five bedrooms, 13 beds, and five baths, and even includes a heated pool and private dock. All pets must be approved before booking. There is a $100 fee per pet.

Farm Getaway in the Blue Ridge

Location: Bluemont, Virginia

Pets are welcome at this historic farm stay. The home was restored by its owners and features an old-timey feel, with red kitchen cabinets, a warm fireplace, a clawfoot bathtub, and a picturesque outdoor yard. The farm is situated at the base of the Blue Ridge Mountains, about an hour’s drive from DC.

Modern Waterfront House

Location: Shady Side, Maryland

The Cottage at Silverwater is another dreamy waterfront option that allows pets. The three-bedroom, two-bath rental features modern designs throughout its interiors and tons of open space outside. The backyard includes a manicured lawn, scenic water views, and an outdoor fire pit.

Farm Stay in Wine Country

Location: Purcellville, Virginia

A short drive from downtown Middleburg, this property sits amid the rolling hills of Virginia wine country and offers high-end modern amenities—think a large swimming pool, a chef’s kitchen, and an outdoor dining area—in a country setting. The house has two bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms and features rustic decor such as exposed wood beams and barn doors. The outdoor entertaining area includes a lawn, a spacious sundeck, and a shaded dining area. The host allows one pet weighing less than 50 pounds per booking.

Historic Estate in Wine Country

Location: Bluemont, Virginia

Complete privacy and stunning mountain views await guests at High Meadows Estate, a historic 19th-century country retreat. Dogs can roam the 15 acres, while you can focus on enjoying the stately home or exploring the neighboring wineries. Soaking bathtubs, two fireplaces, a sunroom, and oversized windows overlooking the home’s gardens (yes, plural) make this property a total showstopper. Spending time outdoors, however, will be the highlight of your stay. Several decks and covered porches with plenty of seating, including a fire pit, transform the property into an outdoor paradise.

Luxury Retreat at Bryce Resort

Location: Basye, Virginia

This home is everything you’d want in a vacation residence. There are plenty of thoughtful design features throughout the single-story home, including a large stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings with exposed wood beams, and a cozy fireplace. Of course, when you travel with pets, it’s all about the outdoor spaces, and this one offers plenty of room for running and playing. A spacious deck with lounge and dining furniture is ideal for hanging out and al fresco dining, while the fire pit on the lawn is great for post-dinner drinks and s’mores.

Luxury Estate on a Golf Course

Location: Luray, Virginia

After your pet explores the perfectly manicured grounds of the Stone House, you can practice your swing on the golf course of Caverns Country Club, where the home is located. Not a golf fan? That’s okay. The residence is close to the Shenandoah River and the Blue Ridge and Massanutten mountains, so there are countless outdoor activities to choose from. Back at your home away from home, you can cool off with a refreshing dip in the pool, read a book on the veranda, or light up the fire pit.

Waterfront Home With a Pool

Location: Easton, Maryland

On a five-acre peninsula outside St. Michaels, this six-bedroom, five-bathroom home features a large swimming pool, a sauna, a gym, a game room, and a gourmet kitchen with a beautiful waterfall island that doubles as a breakfast bar for four. The elevated take on coastal decor throughout the home is entirely in sync with its idyllic surroundings.

Lakefront Home With a Pool and Private Dock

Location: Annapolis, Maryland

This five-bedroom home is near Maryland’s capital, in a beautiful setting on Lake Ogleton. You can take in the spectacular waterfront views from the landscaped, multi-level garden with a fire pit (one of three on the property) and a private dock. The best feature of the house, though, is the pool overlooking the boats and the bay. Make sure you ask for the owners’ permission to bring your pet at the time of booking.

Former Winery With a Pool and Mountain Views

Location: Berryville, Virginia

This expansive eight-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom villa sits on the grounds of a former vineyard and offers proximity to many of Virginia’s best wineries and breweries. Like to cook? This home of more than 7,000 square feet features a beautiful kitchen. The basement also has a bar, so you have a choice of where to enjoy post-dinner drinks. Another option? Outside by the fire pit, marveling at the picture-perfect vistas.

Historic Farmhouse With Heated Pool

Location: Harpers Ferry, West Virginia

This home is an ideal base for exploring historic Harpers Ferry and hiking the Appalachian Trail. Here, you will be treated to classic farm views, although the home’s owners have updated the property with plenty of modern amenities. Think: a heated pool in the backyard, a pool table in the living room, a fire pit, and a beautifully maintained garden. This home’s decor is truly magazine-worthy, too, so design aficionados will appreciate the elevated aesthetics. Canine guests are welcome with prior approval and for a flat fee of $100.

Luxury Waterfront Family Getaway on Lake Anna

Location: Mineral, Virginia

Thanks to the many oversized windows throughout this 5,000-plus square-foot home, spectacular lake views can be enjoyed everywhere. Among the amenities are a children’s play area, a hot tub, a covered patio with a gas grill, and a fire pit. Best of all, the private waterfront and dock make this home a good choice for swimming and water sports (the hosts provide complimentary kayaks).

Six-Bedroom Home in a Pennsylvania Nature Reserve

Location: Stahlstown, Pennsylvania

If you need to disconnect and recharge completely, consider this home on a 400-acre nature reserve in Pennsylvania’s Laurel Highlands. SugarTree Lodge at the Randall Reserve provides access to fishing, boating, hiking, family games, picnics, bonfires, and other recreational and entertainment options. (If you haven’t visited Frank Lloyd Wright’s iconic Fallingwater residence, it’s a half-hour drive.) The house’s open-floor living room plan features a cozy wood-burning fireplace and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that open onto the deck overlooking a pond. Another unique perk? A 25-foot tent set up in the yard can be used for camping or cooking.

