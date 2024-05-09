This Four-Day Wedding Featured a Neon Sangeet and a White-and-Silver Reception

She’s a DEI director from Alabama; he’s an attorney from Massachusetts. Just a year and a half after Alisha and Vivek clicked on a dating app, he proposed at Top of the Town overlooking the DC skyscape, with friends and family on hand to further the surprise.

Their 300-guest, four-day July wedding celebration featured three distinctly designed events: a colorful, neon sangeet; a blush-gold-and-white ceremony; and a silver-and-white reception. Some of the grand decor included a floral peacock at the sangeet, flower-and-Indian-jewelry-adorned faux elephants flanking the ceremony entrance, and a statement bar at the reception. Showgirls dressed in pearls (and later as disco balls) greeted reception guests with Champagne. Even the photo booth was elevated, with a white floral backdrop and six-by-six-inch photo keepsakes. The couple’s favorite touch of the glittery affair was a sentimental one: the memory table to honor late loved ones.

This wedding originally appeared in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

