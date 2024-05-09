This Four-Day Wedding Featured a Neon Sangeet and a White-and-Silver Reception

She’s a DEI director from Alabama; he’s an attorney from Massachusetts. Just a year and a half after Alisha and Vivek clicked on a dating app, he proposed at Top of the Town overlooking the DC skyscape, with friends and family on hand to further the surprise.
Their 300-guest, four-day July wedding celebration featured three distinctly designed events: a colorful, neon sangeet; a blush-gold-and-white ceremony; and a silver-and-white reception. Some of the grand decor included a floral peacock at the sangeet, flower-and-Indian-jewelry-adorned faux elephants flanking the ceremony entrance, and a statement bar at the reception. Showgirls dressed in pearls (and later as disco balls) greeted reception guests with Champagne. Even the photo booth was elevated, with a white floral backdrop and six-by-six-inch photo keepsakes. The couple’s favorite touch of the glittery affair was a sentimental one: the memory table to honor late loved ones.
The Details
Planning: Preeti Exclusive Events
Decor and florals: Sarah Khan Event Styling
Paper: Dogwood Blossom Stationery
Rentals: Fabrication Events; DC Rental; All Modern Rentals; Edge Floral Event Designers
Catering: Bollywood Bistro
Cake: M&T Events
Hair and makeup: Glam by Shekiba
Bride’s attire: Sudhir Bhai Saree Wala (sangeet); Sabyasachi (ceremony); Dolly J Studio (reception)
Groom’s attire: Sabyasachi
Wedding-party attire: Roop Saree Sadan
Music and lighting: Elite Entertainment
Videography: Mari Harsan Studios
Wedding choreographer: Anusha Wedding Choreography
Henna artist: Mehndi with Heena
Photo booth: EyeObee PhotoBooth
Flooring: HD Vinyl Werks
Photographer: Blink & Company Photography
This wedding originally appeared in the January 2024 issue of Washingtonian.