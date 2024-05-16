A Mansion in Dupont Circle Provided the Backdrop for This Ultra-Intimate White-and-Green Wedding

High school sweethearts Alice, a resident physician in Obstetrics and Gynecology, and Navon, a procurement specialist, dated for 12 years before Navon proposed at a dinner to celebrate their dating anniversary.

Get more Washingtonian Weddings inspo Newsletter | Instagram | Facebook | Pinterest

For their December wedding, the pair wanted “an intimate ceremony filled with love.” They chose a green-and-white color palette, complemented by the venue’s black-and-white decor, and married in front of 18 guests. The groom’s favorite detail was his tuxedo—a green velvet one from Suitsupply. The bride’s was the venue—Patterson Mansion, a historic residence opened to private events. Following the ceremony, the couple joined guests for dinner, which included a choice of steak, seared chicken, and flounder, catered by nearby Tabard Inn.

The Details

