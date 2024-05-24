Real Estate

Outdoor Spaces We Love in 5 Homes for Sale Around DC

Get a breath of fresh air in these private outdoor spaces in Chevy Chase, Glover Park, and Potomac.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by Carlo Russo at HD Bros and Marlon Crutchfield.

Here are five listings with outdoor spaces that caught our eye this week.

1

A West Village townhouse with an open-air space

Photo by Sean Shanahan.
Photo by Sean Shanahan.
Photo by Sean Shanahan.

Price: $3,695,000

Where: 3328 N St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/5

Lot Size: 0.06 acres

Listing Agents: Brent Jackson and Robert Sanders, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This zen two-level Georgetown home has a chef’s kitchen with a double-wide island and champagne bronze finishes on the hardware, a primary bedroom with a double skylight, and an original wood-burning fireplace on the main level. The design of this home ensures a harmonious indoor-outdoor living environment complete with a rear garden with a pergola and bamboo landscaping. This home also has sconces integrated into the walls of each bedroom, a laundry room with a Samsung washer and dryer, and an in-law suite with a separate side entrance.

2

A North Potomac house with a screened porch

Photo by TruPlace.
Photo by TruPlace.
Photo by TruPlace.

Price: $1,149,000

Where: 15210 Gravenstein Way, North Potomac

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/5

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

Listing Agent: Meredith Fogle, The List Realty

This North Potomac home is an entertainer’s dream with a recreation room, a full bar, and a kitchen with custom cabinetry and silestone countertops. The vaulted ceiling in the family room has a skylight. Outdoor areas include a screened porch and a deck that overlook a lawn with a custom swing set. This home also has two fireplaces, a breakfast room, a sitting area, a jacuzzi tub, and a dance studio perfect for exercise enthusiasts looking for a home gym.

3

A Glover Park condo with a private urban oasis

Photo by Kevin Carney of Carney Images.
Photo by Kevin Carney of Carney Images.
Photo by Kevin Carney of Carney Images.

Price: $819,000

Where: 3921 W St., NW No. 1

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

HOA Fee: $257 monthly

Listing Agents: Andrew Nelson and Trent Heminger, Compass

This two-level Glover Park condo has a gourmet kitchen with white quartz countertops and sleek high-gloss lacquer cabinetry, an in-unit washer and dryer, a primary bedroom with panoramic windows and an ensuite bathroom with an oversize double vanity. The condo has two private outdoor spaces: a private rear deck and a patio which can be accessed through the multifunctional living room windows. The home with park views also has the added perk of  an assigned parking spot.

4

A Chevy Chase house with a serene white porch

Photo by Derek and Victoria Miller.
Photo by Derek and Victoria Miller.
Photo by Derek and Victoria Miller.

Price: $3,650,000

Where: 3730 Northampton St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7/6

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

Listing Agents: Jenn Smira and Erin Mullan, Compass

This airy Chevy Chase property has a unifying color theme of white which is apparent in the home’s exterior, the carved fluted white oak kitchen island, the outdoor porch, and the spa-like bathroom. The monochromatic outdoor covered porch which has a porch swing is ideal for relaxing and stargazing. The home also has an outdoor creative studio space, a gas fireplace, a sizable terrace, a mudroom, an in-law suite, and a gym.

5

A Potomac home with multiple outdoor entertaining areas

Photo by Carlo Russo at HD Bros and Marlon Crutchfield.
Photo by Carlo Russo at HD Bros and Marlon Crutchfield.
Photo by Carlo Russo at HD Bros and Marlon Crutchfield.

Price: $5,500,000

Where: 9819 Newhall Rd., Potomac

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/7

Lot Size: 1.08 acre

Listing Agents: Wendy Banner and Ilene Gordon, Long & Foster

This 13,392-square-foot home epitomizes comfort and temperature control with a heated driveway, heated pool, a heated covered terrace, and a bathroom with heated marble floors. The heated terrace also has a wood burning fireplace, a dining area and an outdoor kitchen. In addition, this property boasts an additional outdoor area: a private patio perfect for entertaining. The home has 24-foot ceilings in the foyer, and 14-foot ceilings throughout, a private conference room, an elevator, a swimming pool, and both a gourmet kitchen and a catering kitchen.

More:
Amiah Taylor
Amiah Taylor

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Follow Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day