Outdoor Spaces We Love in 5 Homes for Sale Around DC

Here are five listings with outdoor spaces that caught our eye this week.

1

A West Village townhouse with an open-air space

Price: $3,695,000

Where: 3328 N St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/5

Lot Size: 0.06 acres

Listing Agents: Brent Jackson and Robert Sanders, TTR Sotheby’s International Realty

This zen two-level Georgetown home has a chef’s kitchen with a double-wide island and champagne bronze finishes on the hardware, a primary bedroom with a double skylight, and an original wood-burning fireplace on the main level. The design of this home ensures a harmonious indoor-outdoor living environment complete with a rear garden with a pergola and bamboo landscaping. This home also has sconces integrated into the walls of each bedroom, a laundry room with a Samsung washer and dryer, and an in-law suite with a separate side entrance.

2

A North Potomac house with a screened porch

Price: $1,149,000

Where: 15210 Gravenstein Way, North Potomac

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 4/5

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

Listing Agent: Meredith Fogle, The List Realty

This North Potomac home is an entertainer’s dream with a recreation room, a full bar, and a kitchen with custom cabinetry and silestone countertops. The vaulted ceiling in the family room has a skylight. Outdoor areas include a screened porch and a deck that overlook a lawn with a custom swing set. This home also has two fireplaces, a breakfast room, a sitting area, a jacuzzi tub, and a dance studio perfect for exercise enthusiasts looking for a home gym.

3

A Glover Park condo with a private urban oasis

Price: $819,000

Where: 3921 W St., NW No. 1

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 2/2

HOA Fee: $257 monthly

Listing Agents: Andrew Nelson and Trent Heminger, Compass

This two-level Glover Park condo has a gourmet kitchen with white quartz countertops and sleek high-gloss lacquer cabinetry, an in-unit washer and dryer, a primary bedroom with panoramic windows and an ensuite bathroom with an oversize double vanity. The condo has two private outdoor spaces: a private rear deck and a patio which can be accessed through the multifunctional living room windows. The home with park views also has the added perk of an assigned parking spot.

4

A Chevy Chase house with a serene white porch

Price: $3,650,000

Where: 3730 Northampton St., NW

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 7/6

Lot Size: 0.21 acres

Listing Agents: Jenn Smira and Erin Mullan, Compass

This airy Chevy Chase property has a unifying color theme of white which is apparent in the home’s exterior, the carved fluted white oak kitchen island, the outdoor porch, and the spa-like bathroom. The monochromatic outdoor covered porch which has a porch swing is ideal for relaxing and stargazing. The home also has an outdoor creative studio space, a gas fireplace, a sizable terrace, a mudroom, an in-law suite, and a gym.

5

A Potomac home with multiple outdoor entertaining areas

Price: $5,500,000

Where: 9819 Newhall Rd., Potomac

Bedrooms/Bathrooms: 6/7

Lot Size: 1.08 acre

Listing Agents: Wendy Banner and Ilene Gordon, Long & Foster

This 13,392-square-foot home epitomizes comfort and temperature control with a heated driveway, heated pool, a heated covered terrace, and a bathroom with heated marble floors. The heated terrace also has a wood burning fireplace, a dining area and an outdoor kitchen. In addition, this property boasts an additional outdoor area: a private patio perfect for entertaining. The home has 24-foot ceilings in the foyer, and 14-foot ceilings throughout, a private conference room, an elevator, a swimming pool, and both a gourmet kitchen and a catering kitchen.