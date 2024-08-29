Our Events

Photos from Washingtonian’s 2024 Top Agents Reception

Washingtonian celebrated the 2024 Top Agents with a lively cocktail reception

Susan Wisely with her personalized faux Washingtonian Top Agents cover photo

On Tuesday, August 27th, 2024, those recognized on Washingtonian’s “100 Best Agents and Elite Producers” list gathered on the rooftop of District Winery to toast to their year’s successes. Top Agents enjoyed District Winery’s tasty hors d’oeuvres, cocktails, and wine.

The chance to snap photos at the sought-after faux Washingtonian magazine cover station, provided by Washington Talent Agency, was a highlight of the evening for many guests. Throughout the night, DJ Chris Laich kept the atmosphere lively, playing the summer’s best hits.

Thank you to our event sponsors: Rate and Eastern Title & Settlement

Thank you to our venue and vendor partners: District Winery, DJ Chris Laich, Lee’s Flower Shop, and Washington Talent Agency.

Photographs by Roma Vista Photography and Evy Mages.

The rooftop of District Winery provided guests with beautiful views of the Potomac
Cesar Rivera, Dana Zalowski, and Clayton Chamberlin
Rate’s Brandon Frye, Ryan Larson, and Jordan Jackson with Ariana Loucas of TTR Sotheby’s International Realty
Eastern Title & Settlement’s Robert Dinh, Rolando Fontana, Ben Goldman, Luke Fleck and Min Hu
Kathryn Frazier, Mansour Abu-Rahmeh, Kim Privor, and Karam Iqteit
Faux Washingtonian Cover photo booth by Washington Talent Agency
Jennifer Knoll, Kelly Garrett, Maura Shannon, Ellen Abrams and Claire Lucas
Laura and Caeley Sacher
District Winery served delectable wine, cocktails, and beer to guests
Rate’s Patti O’Connor
Kevin Lee and David Ochsman
Alyssa Rajabi, Marcus Jones, and Collins Ndipmon
Tracy Onslow, Luis Navarro, Ellen Coleman, Caryn Elder, and Jeffery Novotny
Top Agents enjoyed re-connecting with friends
District Winery served delicious hors d’oeuvres
Katrina Piano with her faux Washingtonian cover photo
Kelly Bacon, Suzanne Parisi, Ron Parisi, Shelley Lawrence, and Tom Kolker
Alexis and Kristin Cuadros
Guests could order the featured cocktail of the evening: the “Eastern Title Tonic.”
Kim Rice and Siem Abebe
Shelley Lawrence, Valerie Kappler, Goli Mohseni, Mina Aidun, and Mary Mandrgoc
Denny Hauck and Amy Gomez
Shanika Benedicto and Shalisha Ragland
Shadia Nassar, Sam Nassar, and Mansour Abu-Rahmeh

 

 

Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Hannah Guy-Mozenter
Manager, Marketing & Events

