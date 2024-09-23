Weddings

This Classic Hay-Adams Wedding Gives Us All the Fall Feels

For a fun October twist, the couple provided Halloween costumes for the reception.

Written by
| Photographed by Birds of a Feather Photography | Published on
Photographs by Birds of a Feather Photography

Two years after a first date at Ghibellina on 14th Street, Scott proposed to Emily by surprising her with a ring in their advent calendar. For their Halloween-weekend October wedding, they chose a “fall in DC” theme and married at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, followed by a reception at the Hay-Adams Hotel.

They say they fully embraced the theme, with fall colors, pumpkins, foliage, and fall fruits—plus Halloween costumes for the guests. For dinner, they dined on mushroom soups, crab cakes and filet, plus sliders and fries for a late-night snack; for dinner, a biscoff cake with cookie butter filling and cookie buttercream. Emily’s favorite part of the day was watching their guests be wowed by the DC monument views; Scott’s favorite was dancing to the band in Halloween costumes. Following the wedding day, the pair honeymooned in England.

See the details of their big day below.

The Details

Photographer: Birds of a Feather Photography

Venue: The Hay-Adams

Planning and design: Events Extraordinaire

Florist: Sweet Root Village

Invitations: Designers Fine Press

Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop

Hair and makeup: Susan Lim Hair

 

Bride’s attire: Romona Keveza

Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux

Music: Jump Street Band

Transportation: Reston Limo

Rentals: Select Event Group

Videographer: Washington Talent

Menus/escort cards: Sprites Ink Calligraphy

 

 

Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Fashion & Weddings Editor

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.

