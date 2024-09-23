This Classic Hay-Adams Wedding Gives Us All the Fall Feels

Two years after a first date at Ghibellina on 14th Street, Scott proposed to Emily by surprising her with a ring in their advent calendar. For their Halloween-weekend October wedding, they chose a “fall in DC” theme and married at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Georgetown, followed by a reception at the Hay-Adams Hotel.
They say they fully embraced the theme, with fall colors, pumpkins, foliage, and fall fruits—plus Halloween costumes for the guests. For dinner, they dined on mushroom soups, crab cakes and filet, plus sliders and fries for a late-night snack; for dinner, a biscoff cake with cookie butter filling and cookie buttercream. Emily’s favorite part of the day was watching their guests be wowed by the DC monument views; Scott’s favorite was dancing to the band in Halloween costumes. Following the wedding day, the pair honeymooned in England.
See the details of their big day below.
The Details
Photographer: Birds of a Feather Photography
Venue: The Hay-Adams
Planning and design: Events Extraordinaire
Florist: Sweet Root Village
Invitations: Designers Fine Press
Cake: Buttercream Bakeshop
Hair and makeup: Susan Lim Hair
Bride’s attire: Romona Keveza
Groom and groomsmen’s attire: The Black Tux
Music: Jump Street Band
Transportation: Reston Limo
Rentals: Select Event Group
Videographer: Washington Talent
Menus/escort cards: Sprites Ink Calligraphy