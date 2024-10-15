From the Mag: Best of Washington Photos

2024

Food aficionados from all over converged at the National Building Museum on Thursday, July 25 for Washingtonian‘s highly anticipated Best of Washington tasting event. This year’s saloon soirée themed event dazzled attendees with an unforgettable evening.

Over 60 distinguished local restaurants, many featured on Washingtonian‘s esteemed Top 100 Best Restaurants 2024 list, presented their signature dishes, offering attendees a prime chance to explore new culinary favorites. During the event, guests voted for their favorite restaurant and RUTA was awarded the People’s Choice Award. We also had our food critics anonymously sampling bites, and the Critics’ Choice Award was given to the restaurant RANIA.

This event also couldn’t happen without our incredible team of vendors and partners: BBJ Latavola, Breakthru Beverage, ArtStella Productions, Constellation Brands, Extraordinary Entertainment, Occasions Catering, Paradise Cove Canned Cocktails, Molecular Food & Cocktails, Please Bring Chips, Postgame Seltzer, Perfect Settings, MJ Valet, Right Place Studio, SNAP Entertainment, Something Vintage, and Washington Talent Agency.

Thank you to our design partner, Design Foundry for providing the perfect western ambiance for the night, and thank you to our amazing logistics partner Stratus Firm, for helping it all come to life!

Proceeds from this event benefitted the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society.

Photographs by Dan Swartz/Revamp, Sarah Heaton, David Claypool, Al Feury, and Rosa Garcia.