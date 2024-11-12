This Wedding at the Reach Featured Hundreds of Tulips

DC-area natives Jessica and Matthew met at work. Their romance began with a movie date; eventually they got engaged at home before a celebration dinner at Sushi Nakazawa.

They incorporated their love of travel into their wedding day—the bride and groom both grew up in Foreign Service families—with luggage-tag escort cards; a monogrammed compass featured on the invitations and other paper goods; tables named for their favorite places; and place cards designed to look like boarding passes. Hundreds of purple tulips and other blooms—plus purple linens—carried out the monochromatic color scheme. Menu highlights included single-bite hors d’oeuvres that ensured guests didn’t need to set down their drinks to enjoy them, personally curated selections from their favorite wine clubs, and surf-and-turf entrées so guests didn’t have to choose. Welcome bags were a mix of the couple’s favorite things: Asian snacks that paid homage to Jess’s childhood, DC mumbo sauce, and two favorite homemade spice blends. Dessert featured passionfruit-and-vanilla cake, plus doughnuts and cookies, all from the newlyweds’ favorite bakery.

The Details

This article appears in the August 2024 issue of Washingtonian.

