Photos from Washingtonian’s Whiskey, Wine & Fine Spirits Festival

Washingtonian Whiskey, Wine & Fine Spirits Festival at Dock5 in Washington, DC on November 7th.
On Thursday, November 7th Washingtonian welcomed over 400 guests to Dock5 for our 12th annual Whiskey, Wine & Fine Spirits Festival! This event featured unlimited sips from top regional and national distilleries, spirit brands, and local wineries, as well as delicious bites from Get Plated. Upon arrival, attendees were gifted with an exclusive Washingtonian tote bag and a rocks glass, which could be engraved onsite by Meant to Be Calligraphy. Throughout the night, guests enjoyed pumpkin painting, playing Connect Four and Jenga, and browsing our mini fall market of local artisans. Decor and lounge furniture from Something Vintage helped to transform the space into a warm, vintage cocktail bar aesthetic.
Thank you to our amazing event sponsor, MGM National Harbor, for making the night possible and for featuring a specialty Barrel Aged Old Fashion from Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse.
We also want to thank Schneider’s of Capitol Hill for being our retail partner at this event and Dan Goldman Events, Dock5, Get Plated, Lee’s Flower Shop , Meant to be Calligraphy, Mixing Maryland, Please Bring Chips , Something Vintage, and Winks Photo Booth. This year’s festival would not have been such a success without our drink and fall market participants:
Alchy Cocktails
Anteel Tequila
Arthur Wheeler Spirits Company
Barrel Oak Winery & Farm
Best Life Organics
Beautiful Amore Skincare
Bhakta Spirits
Blossom Beverages
BlueRidge Spirits & Wine
Brown Forman
Bouquette Beauty
Capitoline Vermouth & Aperitivi
Catoctin Creek
Cotton & Reed
Diageo
iconsDC
Just Ice Tea
Latitude Beverage
Maison Ferrand
Meinelschmidt Distillery
Michter’s Distillery
Negus Winery
Republic Restoratives
Savvy Scents by Sherrie
Schneider’s of Capitol Hill
Uncle Nearest
Virago Spirits
Virginia Distillery Co.
Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse
Photos by: Sophie Macaluso of Sophie Mac Photo
Attendees enjoyed unlimited sips of delicious spirits, whiskeys, and wines
Maria Prymak sampling wine
Beau Wheeler and Sophie Wheeler from Arthur Wheeler Spirits Company
Diana Fontana, Laura Fontana, and Jamie Lewis
Event sponsor MGM National Harbor created a gorgeous table display featuring ornate cocktail glasses and whiskey bottles
MGM National Harbor served their special barrel aged old fashioned from Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse
Vyron Joohnson, Obi Ekweonu, and additional attendees taste Catoctin Creek whiskey
Alexa Alexander and Marquesha Moore
Kyle Hildebrand and Sarah Hildebrand
Joan Green & Karen Edwards
Kat Hamidi from Capitoline Vermouth & Aperitivi pouring a sample for an attendee
Attendees enjoyed the pumpkin painting station
Attendees dressed in theme for this year’s event
There were many delicious whiskeys to taste throughout the evening
Beautiful Amore Skincare captivated guests with their skincare products at our fall market
Nichole Noel purchased a unique candle from Sherrie Brown of Savvy Scents by Sherrie
Guests loved playing life sized Connect Four games
Darleata Tyler-Osborne and James McDonald
Winks Photo Booth provided fun and festive photo opps
Desserts from Get Plated
Get Plated’s vegan ceviche
Krista David and Tera Eilers
Meant to Be Calligraphy provided custom engraving of rocks glasses onsite
Guests loved the exclusive tote bag for VIPs
Andy Meyrowitz from Schneider’s of Capitol Hill
Republic Restoratives served samples of their popular “Madam” whiskey featuring Vice President Kamala Harris on the bottle
Hermela Negus and Gize Negus of Negus Winery
Dock5 was the perfect atmosphere for the tasting event
Laura Henmueller, Michael Schindler, Cece Finan, Maureen Macfadden, and Adam Schindler
Mixing Maryland’s music brought attendees to the dance floor
Each drink vendor curated a beautiful display at their serving station
Kelly-Lynne Russell laughing with friends as she samples drinks from Greg Etienne of Alchy Cocktails
