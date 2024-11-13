Photos from Washingtonian’s Whiskey, Wine & Fine Spirits Festival

On Thursday, November 7th Washingtonian welcomed over 400 guests to Dock5 for our 12th annual Whiskey, Wine & Fine Spirits Festival! This event featured unlimited sips from top regional and national distilleries, spirit brands, and local wineries, as well as delicious bites from Get Plated. Upon arrival, attendees were gifted with an exclusive Washingtonian tote bag and a rocks glass, which could be engraved onsite by Meant to Be Calligraphy.

Throughout the night, guests enjoyed pumpkin painting, playing Connect Four and Jenga, and browsing our mini fall market of local artisans. Decor and lounge furniture from Something Vintage helped to transform the space into a warm, vintage cocktail bar aesthetic.

Thank you to our amazing event sponsor, MGM National Harbor, for making the night possible and for featuring a specialty Barrel Aged Old Fashion from Voltaggio Brothers Steakhouse.

We also want to thank Schneider’s of Capitol Hill for being our retail partner at this event and Dan Goldman Events, Dock5, Get Plated, Lee’s Flower Shop, Meant to be Calligraphy, Mixing Maryland, Please Bring Chips, Something Vintage, and Winks Photo Booth.

This year’s festival would not have been such a success without our drink and fall market participants:

Photos by: Sophie Macaluso of Sophie Mac Photo