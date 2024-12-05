The Best Places to Drink by a Fire Around DC



Nothing beats relaxing by a fire in winter—except maybe that hot cocktail you’ll be sipping. Here are our favorite indoor hearths (all wood-burning) and winter patio destinations.

Cozy up indoors

Bar à Vin



1035 31st St., NW

This wood-paneled, romantic Georgetown wine bar is one of our favorite places to curl up with a glass of vin rouge by a fire. Sister restaurant Chez Billy Sud next door provides excellent cheese and charcuterie.

Cedar Knoll



9030 Lucia Ln., Alexandria



Thanks to a reader for tipping us off to this gem. Cedar Knoll’s huge wood-burning hearth is the kind you can curl up next to in a tufted leather chair. Sweater weather calls for “Grandpa’s Cardigan,” a Scotch and bourbon cocktail with maple syrup. There’s some fun trivia, too—the land the French/American restaurant sits on overlooking the Potomac River once belonged to George Washington.

Iron Gate

1734 N St., NW



One of DC’s most romantic restaurants gets its charm from a fireplace in the dining room, plus fire pits warming the lovely courtyard patio. The Dupont Circle kitchen also benefits from wood fuel in its smoke-kissed dishes.

The Living Room at Ritz-Carlton Georgetown



3100 South St., NW



The 130-foot-tall hearth in this warm-toned lobby lounge makes this the biggest blaze we know of in DC. Order up a martini and you’ll feel like you’re fireside in Aspen.

Murphys Grand Irish Pub



713 King St., Alexandria



Warm up with a Guinness at this Old Town pub, which boasts fireplaces on both floors.

600 T



600 T St., NW

With only 25 seats in this cabin-like Shaw cocktail bar, almost everyone is close to the fireplace.

Tabard Inn

1739 N St., NW

The historic Dupont Circle hotel is one of DC’s classic destinations for fireside drinks. A cold day may call for a Manhattan or Old Fashioned, but there’s also a good selection of low- and no-alcohol drinks.

Bundle up on a winter patio (or rooftop)

Barca

2 Pioneer Mill Way, Alexandria

Sip stone-fruit sangria and snack on croquetas at this indoor/outdoor Spanish spot right on the Potomac River. On the well-heated dock, some tables are inlaid with fire pits. Bonus: it’s dog-friendly.

Barcelona



1622 14th St., NW



Watch the 14th Street foot traffic from the Spanish restaurant’s front patio while warming your hands by the large fireplace. Blankets and heat lamps help keep things toasty. Get there early on warmer days—space fills up fast.

Calico

50 Blagden Alley, NW

Shaw’s “urban backyard” is leaning into its reputation this winter with cozy campfire vibes and a specialty cocktail menu featuring drinks made with Campstock whiskey. From 4 PM to closing time every Sunday through Thursday, groups of two to four can reserve a spot with a tabletop firepit. Reservations cost $25 per person and are capped at two hours—they include two build-your-own s’mores kits and a choice of Campstock cocktail for each guest.

“Snowglow”at Hi-Lawn



1309 Fifth St., NE

Starting December 13, Union Market’s massive rooftop bar/restaurant will be covered with a 50 foot heated dome, with a wintery immersive experience called “Snowglow.” Instead of fire pits, you’ll get 360-degree projections of crackling embers, Alpine villages, the Northern Lights, and more. Grab photos by the faux ski-lift, and warm up with fondue, smorrebrod, and boozy hot chocolate.

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co.



5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney

This farm and brewery in Olney is a great destination for a group. In addition to glamping tents, heat-seekers can book pits with seating for up to six around the wood-burning blaze (note: there’s a fee of $90 per reservation). Expect seasonal brews and beer-friendly fare like pretzels and pizza.

Upstairs at the Morrow

222 M St., NE

The rooftop bar atop this NoMa hotel offers fire pits, postcard-worthy views, and hearty snacks like duck reuben sliders. Happy hour runs weekdays from 4 to 7 PM.

Head for a Winery

Bluemont Vineyard

18755 Foggy Bottom Rd., Bluemont

On a mountain in Loudoun County near the border with West Virginia, this winery offers an expansive deck with picturesque views of the countryside. Secure a fire table—for up to four—and pour a glass of mulled wine for maximum coziness.

Williams Gap Vineyard

35521 Sexton Farm Ln., Round Hill

There are a few different spots around this Loudoun County winery where you can nurse a glass of wine near a fire. Sink into a leather chair by the stone hearth in the tasting room or venture outside to the pavilion for fire towers and a wood-burning fireplace. For your own personal flame, reserve a fire table for up to four people.

Zephaniah Farm Vineyard

19381 Dunlop Mill Rd., Leesburg

Wood-fueled fire pits dot the outdoor seating area and meadow by the vineyard at this low-key winery. Reserve a fire pit while booking a tasting of four wines and you can bring a picnic to pair with the juice.

