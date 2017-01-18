Sections
Find Washington's Best...
More
© 2017 Washingtonian Media Inc.
Privacy Policy
All Rights Reserved
 Rss
Weddings

The Bride at this Classic DC Wedding Met Her Husband On Her First Online Date EVER

By on

Claire Marks and Ryan Smith’s wedding story began like so many modern couples’: with the creation of an online dating profile. But Claire was spared the frustrating (and occasionally traumatizing) bad dates and horrifying etiquette that mars so many internet dating experiences. In fact, she met her future husband on her very first online date everCheck out their classic wedding, captured beautifully by Abby Grace Photographybelow.

Like B&G on Facebook | Follow B&G on Instagram

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

For their very first date, Ryan invited Claire to join him for a nice dinner. She declined. Rather than gamble on a long meal, she suggested a quick drink instead and they decided to meet at Cava Mezze. Claire needn’t have worried. Almost immediately she was struck by Ryan’s easy conversation and friendly, welcoming demeanor. Ryan, in turn, liked her bubbly and outgoing personality. Just a year and a half later they were engaged.

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

Ryan planned a surprise proposal, using a scheme to get Claire up to the seventh floor of the Hay-Adams Hotel, where he had arranged for champagne and flowers. He’d chosen a room with French doors that opened out onto a patio. It was there, with views of the White House and the Washington Monument in the distance, that he asked Claire to be his companion for life. The couple wed ten months later at Saint Dominic Catholic Church. The bridesmaids wore blush tones and held bouquets of white roses and thick gardenia greenery. But it was the dress that stole the show. Claire layered a strapless Mira Zwillinger gown with a tulle princess skirt by Monique Lhullier for the ceremony, ditching the skirt for the reception for a more relaxed (not to mention danceable) look.

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

1.17.17_Claire.Ryan.First Online Date

The reception, held at the Four Seasons, came with other surprises as well, including an elaborate floral tree put together by Yellow Door Floral Design. Using roses, peonies, freesia, and gardenia, along with foliage from gardenias, camellias and magnolias, the florist created a “tree” with vines of fragrant white blooms and delicate hanging bee lights. The night ended on a sweet note with a candy bar as pop-y and playful as a window display at Dylan’s Candy Bar, followed by a decadent hazelnut cake with caramelized apples and chocolate toffee nut crunch.

VENDORS
Ceremony Venue: Saint Dominic Catholic Church | Reception Venue: Four Seasons DC | Photographer: Abby Grace Photography  | Wedding Planner: Christine Godsey of Engaging Affairs | Bride’s Gown: Dress, Mira Zwillinger via Carine’s Bridal Atelier. Tulle Skirt, Monique Lhuillier | Groom’s Attire: Hugo Boss | Hair Dresser: Amie Adkins of Bang Salon | Makeup Artist: Carl Ray | Cake: Four Seasons | Florist: Yellow Door Floral Design | Caterers: Four Seasons | Music/Entertainment: Trademark from EastCoast

TAGGED IN: , , , , , , , , , , ,

More from Weddings

Bryce Harper Lined His Tuxedo Jacket With Photos of His Bride on Their Wedding Day

How to Update a Wedding Vendor Listing or Get a Listing

How to Train Your Dog to Walk Down the Aisle At Your Wedding

The African American History Museum Is Also a Great Place for Engagement Photos

A Pink Gown, Arcade Games, and Fried Chicken Make this Ball Room Wedding So Much Fun

Ditch the Chapel for One of These 17 Unexpected Washington-Area Wedding Venues

This Virginia Couple Celebrating Their Wedding-Day Rainbow is Pure Happiness

The Groom at This VA Wedding Had Bloomberg Create a Fake Policy Roundtable in Order to Propose

Most Popular