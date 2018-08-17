Washingtonian Today: Parade Delayed

Dear readers, you made it. It’s Friday. Give yourself a pat on the back. I want you to have a mojito (or three) for me. (But at least wait until noon, you animals.) Trump’s military parade is postponed; most Metro lines will be delayed this weekend; Paul Manafort’s judge may be picking the worst possible time to make jokes; Twitter’s Jack Dorsey has been invited to appear in front of the House Commerce Committee in early September; Trump is…trolling Omarosa via Twitter? Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more through the day.
Our Things to Do picks for Friday:
FOOD: Alexandra is highlighting its food scene with Alexandria Restaurant Week. Through August 26.
Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:
Exhale the week’s hassles with pay-as-you-can yoga at Kali Yoga Studio in Columbia Heights. Feel good about prioritizing wellness on a Friday evening as well as doing the community some good—all proceeds from the class are donated to a non-profit organization. Visit here to sign up. 3423 14th St., NW, Third Fl.
It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?
• If you’re in the mood to spend over $100 to eat out of a can, here’s your chance.
GET BOOGIE AT DYLLAN’S RAW BAR
• We tracked down every single Easter egg at the upcoming Rick and Morty pop up bar. I mean it. Every one.
THEY GOT SOMETHING CALLED A MESEEK
• The National Portrait Gallery is installing a special exhibit in honor of Aretha Franklin.
• Stop everything you’re doing and use the White Houses’public number the next time you’re at CVS.
WE’RE GONNA BE TIRED OF WINNING.
• Several politicians paid public respects to the late Queen of Soul.
DC MOURNS FRANKLIN’S HUGE HEART
Around town:
Omarosa keeps releasing tapes. And this time donor money and Lara Trump are in the hot seat. (The New York Times)
We’re all living in a Trumpian reality show. (Weekly Standard)
Who is Trump’s military parade even for??? (GQ)
Take a break…
Aretha Frankin’s forever legacy. (New York Times)
News from home:
