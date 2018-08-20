News

Photograph by Evy Mages.

Good morning, Washingtonians. Here’s what was happening this weekend: Michael Cohen changed his tune about the Access Hollywood tape story, the Manafort jury just wants to go home and party, Trump picked a fight with Andrew Cuomo on Twitter, and FLOTUS got really matchy-matchy with her Adidas Stan Smiths. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for more throughout the day.

Today’s free fitness class, by Kim Olsen:

Kick off the week with feel-good yoga at BicycleSpace, where a rotating roster of local instructors leads give-what-you-can classes at the downtown and Adams Morgan locations. Currently, funds benefit New Endeavors By Women, a DC nonprofit that provides housing, education, and employment opportunities to help homeless women achieve independent living. Arrive early (7:15 PM) as the class tends to fill up, and bring your own mat. 440 K St., NW and 2424 18th St., NW.

It’s a plan! Let’s catch up, shall we?

•  Bad news: Turner Broadcasting shut down the much-chattered-about Rick and Morty pop-up bar.

READ THEIR SASSY COMEBACK.

• Audi Field won’t let you bring in your purse, but we found a workaround.

REMEMBER TO PACK THE ZIPLOC.

• It’s official: We’re over poké. And for your service, we ranked the least-authentic places around town.

ENOUGH ALREADY

•  Here is the best Dim Sum in the area.

DIM SUMTHING TO TALK ABOUT

• This NFL star is stepping off the field and into the kitchen. Meet Tobias Dorzon and his Union Market oyster bar.

A SHUCKING GOOD TIME

Around town:

Barack Obama’s got an enviable summer reading list. (Washington Post)

How Tangier Island became team Trump. (Politico Magazine)

Mayor Bowser throws Twitter punches at Trump. (DCist)

Take a break…

Larry Kudlow’s horrible suits. (GQ)

News from home:

