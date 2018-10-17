Food

5 Things Our Food Editors Are Talking About This Month

Another cidery comes to DC.
Written by , and | Published on
Photograph by Scott Suchman.
Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Where We’re Drinking

DC got its first cidery two years ago, and we’re already on to the third: Capitol Cider House in Petworth. The tasting room offers build-your-own flights with ciders (including its own), all sourced within 200 miles of the US Capitol. Bonus: You can play Scrabble there, too. 3930 Georgia Ave., NW.

Photograph of the Emporiyum by Dim Sum Media.
Photograph of the Emporiyum by Dim Sum Media.

Don’t Cake and Drive

Some cakes carry a whiff of booze. The new Lexington bourbon cake from Warrenton’s Red Truck Bakery ($42) practically punches you in the nose with whiskey—and a good bit of ginger. Another round, please.

Get a Jump on Holiday Shopping

The Emporiyum—a three-day shopping event that brings together pickle makers, small-batch booze companies, and lots of other artisans—returns to Union Market’s Dock 5 November 9 through 11. Get tickets here from $15 to $40.

Photograph of Cookie-Dough Sandwich Courtesy of The Dough Jar.
Photograph of Cookie-Dough Sandwich Courtesy of The Dough Jar.

Gimmick of the Month

The latest coping mechanism in these uncertain times? Raw cookie dough. Scoop shops serving the stuff are cropping up, but the trend has gone too far: The Dough Jar offers batter sandwiched between two baked cookies. We couldn’t eat more than one bite. 1332 Wisconsin Ave., NW.

Hot Restaurant Opening

What happens when one of DC’s best Italian chefs designs his dream “culinary playground”? A place like Nicholas Stefanelli’s Officina. The market/trattoria at the Wharf has a butcher, “amaro library,” and rooftop bar. 1120 Maine Ave., SW.

This article appears in the October 2018 issue of Washingtonian.

Don’t Miss a Great New Restaurant Again: Get Our Food Newsletter

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.