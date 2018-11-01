8 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Halloween might be over, but you can keep the chills coming at Union Market’s drive-in movie theater this Friday. Hocus Pocus will start playing at 8 PM, but the rest of the market won’t close down until 10 PM so you can grab a treat for the ride to Salem. Tasty to-go items include Red Apron sandwiches, District Fishwife fish n’ chips, Sloppy Mama’s barbecue, and more.

Rustico in Alexandria hosts its annual Novemberfest on Saturday from noon to 5 PM with local brews and bluegrass bands. Sample rare beers like The Veil, Final Gravity, and Triple Crossing while feasting on chef Aaron Wright’s barbecue pork sandwiches, jerk chicken, and sausages. Advance tickets are $25, and include 20 food and drink tickets.

North Capitol Main Streets throws the third annual chili challenge on Saturday from 1 to 4 PM. Bloomingdale restaurants like Spark, Wicked Bloom, and DCity Smokehouse will compete for the winning title of North Capitol Chili Master. Attendees can sample each chili concoction and vote for their favorite, or compete in a hot chili pepper eating contest for a chance to be crowned the chili champ. Tickets are $20, or $25 for day-of entry.

This Saturday, 80 different craft breweries, 200 beers, and an alley full of food trucks are headed to Nationals Park for DC Beer Fest. Don’t forget to check out Bobby McKey’s dueling pop-up piano bar! There are two different entrance times, noon and 5 PM. Tickets are $45 for general admission, and $75 for general admission.

Craving a taste of fall? The Adams Morgan Apple Festival takes over the Sun Trust Plaza on Saturday from 10 AM to 1 PM (after it was rained out last week). Come for an heirloom apple tasting from local orchards and a pie contest. After judging, guests are encouraged to buy slices of the winning pie for $5 a piece.

Vola’s in Alexandria throws a Fall Oysterfest on Saturday from 11 AM to 2 PM. The waterfront restaurant will serve unlimited shucked, fried, and broiled oysters, oyster stew, beer, and wine. Tickets are $80.

Impress your friends and family this Thanksgiving after taking a cooking class with chef Amy Brandwein of Centrolina on Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. The course includes Italian-influenced dishes like sage stuffing, pappardelle kugel casserole, and apple pie. Tickets are $55.

The first DMV Black Restaurant Week starts on Sunday, kicking off a week of events, seminars, tastings, and a food and beverage conference at UDC next Saturday, November 10 (tickets to the conference are $60). Participating restaurants in DC, Maryland, and Virginia are offering specials and discounts throughout, including DCity Smokehouse, Ben’s Chili Bowl, Hen Quarter, and more.

And heading into the week…

Detox and retox at Capitol Cider House with yoga and cider from 6:30 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday. The hour-long yoga class led by Sadie Leigh will include a tasting flight of four mid-Atlantic ciders.

Renowned winemaker Jean-Michel Guillon will join Bourbon Steak on Wednesday to guide guests through an elegant four course meal and a tasting of six distinguished wines from Burgundy. Tickets are $249 per person.