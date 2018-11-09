Washingtonian Today: Yes, a Ruth Bader Ginsburg Energy Circle Is a Thing

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



We made it to Friday in an jam-packed news week. Let’s hope no one is fired or resigns by the time you’re done reading this. Need a recommendation of where to drown your sorrows or bask in celebration? Ask our food critic Ann Limpert a question now and she’ll try to answer it during her weekly chat at 11 AM. I personally would like to know the best place to forget my job responsibilities for a few hours. Too bad the Foggy Bottom TGI Fridays is no longer—they made a mean Long Island Iced Tea. Here are five other ways to escape DC and the news this weekend.

Speaking of bartenders, incoming New York Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez made headlines yesterday when she said she has to wait to start getting her new $174,000 salary before she can afford an apartment in Washington. Maybe she can consider bunking in Crystal City’s housing version of coworking space WeWork: WeLive. It has a kind of communal feel that’s right out of the Democratic Socialist playbook.

SOMETHING YOU MAY HAVE MISSED: There are some people on Facebook who are forming a Ruth Bader Ginsburg Positive Energy Circle after yesterday’s news. The group description reads: “In light of the most recent news of RBG breaking 3 ribs I thought it would be a good time to send some extra love her way!! Use this page to remind yourself and others to send positive thoughts/prayers/wishes to the notorious RBG!!!”

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• Is embattled chef Mike Isabella stepping away from his restaurant empire? The answer is not super clear.

• There was a pro-Robert Mueller demonstration in Washington last night with a turnout in at least the hundreds—and it probably won’t be the last.

• Dear local human being who enjoys eating, here is a list of seven fun food events you can both enjoy and dine at this weekend. And if you really like this newsletter, maybe send me some leftovers.

• You think it’s hard to explain what’s going on in Washington to the rest of the US? Try doing it in another language. We talked to a few foreign correspondents and got their take on the madness.

• Yes we have photos of a Rockville home renovated for HGTV and now on sale and yes you are dying to give it a good click-a-rooni.

Our pick for things to do around town:

THEATRE: Snoop Dogg might not seem like a likely candidate for the world of musical theatre, but he’s teamed up with playwright Je’Caryous Johnson on the touring musical Redemption of a Dogg, which runs this weekend at the Warner Theatre. This semi-autobiographical musical uses songs from Snoop’s new gospel album, Bible of Love, in a story about a man’s choice between fame and family. The musical co-stars singer Tamar Braxton. Through November 11. $69.50 – $79.50.

Good reads:



• Gene Weingarten thinks Gmail’s new autocomplete feature is dumb and How about Thursday? I’m inclined to agree with him. (Washington Post)

• Ever wonder why some trash trucks around DC have quotes on them? Esther Ciammachilli explains it all in this very fascinating read. (WAMU)

