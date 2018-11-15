Roasted turkey is so 1621. This year, exercise your adventurous taste buds with a nontraditional feasts at these Washington restaurants.

American Son

1201 K St., NW

Chef Tim Ma, the culinary captain of the new restaurant inside the Eaton Workshop hotel, is cooking up a Chinese-American Thanksgiving fit for families and Friendsgiving alike. Dishes include kung pao pork belly, cold silken tofu, dumplings, scallion pancakes, spicy noodles, whole fried fish, and more for a unique Asian take on the holidays. If you have a big crowd, there’s also an option to order the entire menu–all 14 shareable dishes–for $250. À la carte menu available 5:30 to 9 PM

Rasika and Rasika West End

633 D St., NW; 1190 New Hampshire Ave., NW

For an Indian take on turkey, Rasika is offering turkey mussalam, a spiced Mughlai dish with ginger-garlic paste. Chef Vikram Sunderam is pairing it with sides that riff on tradition, including a butternut bharta, cumin green beans, and cranberry pilaf. Their sister in Penn Quarter is adding a turkey pot pie with mashed sweet potato and cranberry roti. The a la carte menu is available 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM; 5 to 10 PM

Mi Vida

98 District Sq., SW

Chef Roberto Santibañez celebrates the holiday at this Mexican restaurant at The Wharf by highlighting traditional dishes from his native Mexico City. The three-course menu stars kale and ricotta-stuffed turkey breast with chipotle-cranberry sauce and cornbread stuffing, accompanied by mushroom soup and pay de camote (sweet potato pie topped with a pineapple-caramel sauce). Available noon to 8:30 PM.

Mirabelle

900 16th St., NW

Elegant Mirabelle serves plenty of nouvelle American dishes four the holiday, including chef Keith Bombaugh‘s smoked venison tartare, Parisian gnocchi with spiced pumpkin, and whole roasted filet of beef (there’s also turkey for traditionalists). The four-course menu is available 11 AM to 5 PM ($95 per person).

The Bombay Club

815 Connecticut Ave., NW

Executive chef Nilesh Singhvi puts an Indian spin on the holiday with butternut squash samosas ($9) and turkey cranberry tikka with sautéed Brussels sprouts and sweet potato bhaji ($25). For dessert, expect a creamy pumpkin crème brulée ($9). The a la carte menu is available from 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM 5 to 9:30 PM

The Source by Wolfgang Puck

575 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

If you haven’t feasted enough on Thursday, head to Wolfgang Puck‘s upscale Chinese restaurant on Saturday for an extended dim sum Thanksgiving weekend brunch. Typically hosted in the lounge, the menu is served throughout the two-floor restaurant with some family-style specials added to the mix, such as Szechuan ribeye or roasted duckling. The brunch menu is available 11:30 AM to 3 PM.

Sababa

3311 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cleveland Park’s Israeli spot is putting a spin on Thanksgiving dishes like roasted pumpkin hummus ($8), lamb matzo ball soup ($10), and turkey kofta meatballs on rye stuffing ($15). The a la carte menu is available noon to 9 PM.

Succotash

915 F St., NW; 186 Waterfront St., Oxon Hill (National Harbor, MD)

Southern (with an Asian twist) Succotash offers a vegetarian three-course menu along with its meaty offerings for Thanksgiving. Dishes include Old Bay-rubbed smoked tofu with sage-cornbread dressing, charred green beans and shaved chestnuts, and pumpkin cheesecake (DC: $55 adults; $27.50 for children 12 and under; MD: $45 adults; $22.50 kids). Available noon to 8:30 PM.