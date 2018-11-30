Washingtonian Today: A Very Legal & Very Cool Friday

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Early this morning, among a flood of reports of how his organization pursued a deal in Russia during his campaign, Donald Trump tweeted that running his businesses while trying to become President was not only “very legal” but also “very cool.” Welcome to Friday.

A shoebox micro-hotel is opening in Dulles airport around Christmastime. I, too, wish to escape the world in a 45-square-foot human storage container. Admittedly, the designs look pretty dope.

Something you may have missed: According to documents obtained by the Washington Post, Metro was willing to work with Jason Kessler and Unite the Right 2 to provide special travel accommodations for this summer’s white supremacist “rally” near the White House.

You can always contact me, Brittany Shepherd, at bshepherd@washingtonian.com or find me on Twitter. Sign your work enemy for this newsletter here so you have something useful to fuel your ongoing feud.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

• Remember Greta Van Susteren‘s apology app, Sorry? Neither do her users, I guess. Here’s a look at what’s happening to the TV commentator’s app a year out.

• Jessica Sidman and Anna Spiegel will join our food critic Ann Limpert today at 11 AM for a very special edition of Ann’s Friday chat, where they’ll talk about their great Mike Isabella cover story. You can start leaving your questions now.

• Worried about running around the city at night? Here are 9 pro tips on how to stay safe.

• The owner of Virginia’s London Curry House and Curry Mantra restaurants will expand into DC. Bombay Street Food pays homage to the street vendors of Asad Sheikh‘s childhood.

• A literal garbage-themed bar is the latest pop-up phenomenon. I wonder how many of my exes will turn up.

• Just in time for holiday shopping, here are our staffers’ favorite things they bought in November.

• The Hay-Adams is bringing back its tea service and eight more food events I wish I could visit with a friend this weekend.

Our pick for things to do around town:

MUSIC Local thrash metal band Deceased was planning on celebrating the release of its new album Ghostly White with a show at Dangerous Pies DC (the new concert space above Dangerously Delicious Pies). Unfortunately, the band’s drummer Dave Castillo passed away earlier this month, so the concert has been turned into a tribute show to his memory. Instead of Deceased, Virginia Beach death/thrash band The Day of the Beast will headline the show, and locals Sloth Herder and Sickdeer will also perform. $10, 9 PM.

Good reads:

• Some say the kids are all-right. Others say they’re alt-right. So Nancy Jo Sales peered into the often bizarre world of Republican women on college campuses in this fascinating read. (Vanity Fair)

Big events from Washingtonian

Today’s the last day to enter our contest ISO DC’s cutest dog! Get your entry in ASAP!

Also, please take our pet-care survey.

Every year, Washingtonian hosts several photo contests, and we’re looking to you to help determine which contest we host in 2019. Vote for the photo contest you’d like to participate in.

Drink wine on a Wednesday! Sip the night away at Washingtonian’s Winter Wine Classic at AJAX. The Après Ski-themed event features live music, light bites, and varietals from an array of winemakers including local favorites like City Winery, Summer Sessions, District Winery, and Grape Intentions. Get tickets here.

Join the conversation!