9 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Need a cold brew with your gift shopping? NoMa beer garden Wunder Garten launches its three-weekend Winterfest on Friday. Each week will bring a holiday market with local craftsmen and vendors, Friday through Sunday, plus live performances, cake tastings, pictures with Santa, ugly sweater parties, and much more. Check out the lineup for more details.

Happy hour for a good cause on Friday from 3:30 to 6:30 at Osteria Morini, which will be serving free snacks and $10 Tito’s vodka cocktails to benefit the Arthur Capper Senior Recovery Fund.

Chef Michael Shaw will host a five-course book dinner this Friday, from 7 PM to 10 PM, at Via Umbria to celebrate his new release: Pheasant, Quail, Cottontail. All the dishes served will come straight from the pages, including recipes for roasted quail sausage, “pheasant bundles,” and smoked grouse. Tickets are $137.50.

It’s Little Red Fox‘s fifth anniversary, and they’re throwing a pie party! Well, a pie latte party, which is basically a coffee drink with a mini funfetti pie for the first 50 people that come in on Friday. Just to make things more fun, the café and market will throw in a complimentary bag of the house roast for the first 10 customers.

With temperatures dipping into the 30s, ’tis the season for warming winter drinks. Supreme Core Cider is releasing their winter cider, the Ginger Beard Man, with a special “Best Ginger Beard” contest on Saturday from 2 PM to 6 PM. Sloppy Mama’s barbecue and drafts from Atlas Brew Works will be available. Tickets are $20.

This Saturday from 11 AM to 1 PM, learn how to improve your food-stagram with a hands-on food photography workshop. Amanda Archibald of Steadfast Supply in Navy Yard will cover everything from the basics of styling to shot tips ‘n tricks. Tickets are $35.

Marketed as the “ultimate foodie outing,” MetroCooking DC is back for its 13th year this Saturday and Sunday. Learn how to cook from James Beard Award winners, scope out your favorite celeb chefs (Emeril Lagasse–bam!), or browse the 200-plus vendors that will fill the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Tickets start at $21.50 for general admission.

The Hay-Adams is bringing back their festive holiday tea service every Sunday in December, with reservations available from 3 PM to 4 PM in the Lafayette Room. A glass of Taittinger champagne and a spread of both savory and sweet British treats will accompany the pots of Mighty Leaf tea. Reservations are $75 for adults, and $35 for children.

On Sunday, Middle Eastern cocktail bar Green Zone is hosting a Latkes and More popup, where regular Ben Kaplan will serve up sufganiyot doughnuts, zucchini fritters, Arabic stuffed pancakes, and, of course, latkes! The Hanukkah celebration starts at 5 PM, and run only until supplies last.

And heading into the week…

Monday is Martini Night, hosted by O-Ku near Union Market to celebrate the release of Haku Japanese Crafted Vodka and Roku Gin. Starting at 5 PM the bar will pour $7 martinis, plus happy hour deals including half-off sushi rolls, $3 off select small plates, and special cocktails until 7 PM.

Plant-based and kosher sushi pop-up Noridojo hosts a multi-course sampling event at H Street bar Hill Prince on Tuesday ($35 tickets are available for the 6 PM seating only). The cost includes food and a cocktail.

U Street neighborhood pub The Fainting Goat celebrates their fifth birthday on Wednesday. Each table will receive a complimentary serving of their tasty goat cheese fondue. Other deals include $7 burgers, and a few cocktails from their opening menu–anyone remember The Brucey?