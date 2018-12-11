Weddings

10 Wedding Escort Card Ideas for the Trendy Bride

These real-wedding escort-card displays  are equally charming and clever 
Looking for fresh escort card display ideas? Check out the test tube blooms, skeleton keys, map displays, and more from these clever DC-area wedding vendors.

Geode-Inspired

Geode-inspired cards on a boxwood wall. Designed by Bella Notte; wall by Revolution Events.

Photo by Audra Wrisley Photography.

Test-tube Blooms

A display of tagged single-stem blooms.  Designed by Roberts & Co. Events.

Photo by Lisa Boggs Photography.

Laser-cut Wood

Hand-painted, laser-cut wooden boats.  Designed and hand-painted by the bride.

Photo by Susie & Becky Photography.

Dessert First

Eat dessert first: cupcakes with table-number flags.  Designed by A. Dominick Events.

Photo by Jodi & Kurt Photography.

For the Traveler

A wall map for a travel-themed wedding.  Designed by the bride; map by Rand McNally.

Photo by Love Life Images.

Sweet and Simple

Gold-foil Ferrero Rocher chocolates.  Designed by the bride.

Photo by Love Life Images.

Oyster Shells

Calligraphed oyster shells on a linen-draped table.  Coordinated by Roberts & Co. Events.

Photo by Lisa Blume Photography.
Apothecary Vases

Script on apothecary vases. Designed by Lauryn  Prattes; script by Laura Hooper Calligraphy; vases from Amaryllis Floral & Event Design.

Photo by Lisa Ziesing of Abby Jiu Photography.

Skeleton Keys

Skeleton keys tied with antiqued paper and ribbon.  Designed by the bride.

Photo by Love Life Images.

With Bubbly

Welcome flutes with escort-card scrolls featuring bug illustrations. Designed by Bella Notte and Katie Fischer Design; bug illustrations by Stephanie Fishwick.

Photo by Elisa Bricker.

This article originally appeared in the Winter/Spring 2018 issue of Washingtonian Bride & Groom.

More:
