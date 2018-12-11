10 Wedding Escort Card Ideas for the Trendy Bride

These real-wedding escort-card displays are equally charming and clever

Looking for fresh escort card display ideas? Check out the test tube blooms, skeleton keys, map displays, and more from these clever DC-area wedding vendors.

Geode-Inspired

Geode-inspired cards on a boxwood wall. Designed by Bella Notte; wall by Revolution Events.

Test-tube Blooms

A display of tagged single-stem blooms. Designed by Roberts & Co. Events.

Laser-cut Wood

Hand-painted, laser-cut wooden boats. Designed and hand-painted by the bride.

Dessert First

Eat dessert first: cupcakes with table-number flags. Designed by A. Dominick Events.

For the Traveler

A wall map for a travel-themed wedding. Designed by the bride; map by Rand McNally.

Sweet and Simple

Gold-foil Ferrero Rocher chocolates. Designed by the bride.

Oyster Shells

Calligraphed oyster shells on a linen-draped table. Coordinated by Roberts & Co. Events.

Apothecary Vases

Script on apothecary vases. Designed by Lauryn Prattes; script by Laura Hooper Calligraphy; vases from Amaryllis Floral & Event Design.

Skeleton Keys

Skeleton keys tied with antiqued paper and ribbon. Designed by the bride.

With Bubbly

Welcome flutes with escort-card scrolls featuring bug illustrations. Designed by Bella Notte and Katie Fischer Design; bug illustrations by Stephanie Fishwick.

This article originally appeared in the Winter/Spring 2018 issue of Washingtonian Bride & Groom.