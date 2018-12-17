This Waterfront Wedding with Charming Colonial Touches Will Have You Dreaming of Summer on the Shore

Kate Baker and Devin Bohanan grew up just one street apart in Lexington Park, Maryland, but despite a swarm of mutual friends, common schooling, and competing on the same swim team, their connection didn’t happen until years later when mutual friends invited them on a beach trip, where sparks flew.

Washingtonian Weddings Instagram | Follow Washington Weddings on Facebook

“I was immediately impressed by his kindness and generosity toward others,” Kate says. “Every time I turned around he was carrying beach chairs, and he made a special trip to bring me Neosporin when I got cut on the sand.”

Devin says he remembers thinking she was the type of person we should all try to be—humble yet confident. A few weeks after the beach trip, each moved, for different reasons, to Seattle. There, they dated for four years before he popped the question, by which time they were back on the East Coast and living in Annapolis.

Greenery wreaths greeted guests from the church doors, as well as the brick gates at the reception entrance.

They planned a waterside Colonial-inspired wedding (to match their venue, built in 1733) in just six months. The elegant, historic feel carried through from their floral arrangements—plums, peaches, pivet berries, and figs, in addition to more traditional blooms such as roses and hydrangeas.

Cocktail hour featured a shrub bar and a Colonial-era buffet with cured sausages, seasonal fruits, and artisanal cheeses along with shrimp cocktail and crab fondue.

The couple’s favors were small tins of white, lemon-vanilla “wedding tea” from Harney & Sons.

The Details