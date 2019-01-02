The Best Photos From Our Morning Newsletter in 2018

Every weekday morning Brittany Shepherd’s Washingtonian Today newsletter rounds up the stories that Washington is talking about. Evy Mages’s photos atop each post sometimes correspond with the news but almost always capture the mood around town. We planned Evy’s piece of this post as a place for her visual diary, the sights she captures around Washington while she goes about her day job. As the guy who puts the pieces together each morning (please subscribe!), I’m lucky enough to help Evy choose each day’s photo. Here are a few of my favorites.

Join the conversation!