News

The Best Photos From Our Morning Newsletter in 2018

Written by | Photographed by Evy Mages | Published on
The Best Photos From Our Morning Newsletter in 2018
Photograph by Evy Mages.

Every weekday morning Brittany Shepherd’s Washingtonian Today newsletter rounds up the stories that Washington is talking about. Evy Mages’s photos atop each post sometimes correspond with the news but almost always capture the mood around town. We planned Evy’s piece of this post as a place for her visual diary, the sights she captures around Washington while she goes about her day job. As the guy who puts the pieces together each morning (please subscribe!), I’m lucky enough to help Evy choose each day’s photo. Here are a few of my favorites.

August 10

December 13

September 17

August 28

October 12

December 19

November 7

October 11

November 28

October 24

 

 

 

Get Washingtonian’s Daily DC Updates (Not Just Another Political News Roundup)

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.