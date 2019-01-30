Leave the game day wings (and the football) to the pros.

It’s the Los Angeles Rams versus the New England Patriots in this Sunday’s Super Bowl showdown. But in our world, the question isn’t who you are cheering for—it’s what you will be eating. These local restaurants are offering takeout meals and Super Bowl specials.

Assaggi Pizzeria

6641 Old Dominion Dr., McLean

Neapolitan-style pizza and finger food like wings and meatballs are game day staples. For an easy antipasto spread, order the cured meats and Italian cheeses. Details: Order within 72 hours of pick up. Cost varies by item.

America Eats Tavern

3139 M St., NW

An all-American sport calls for some quintessentially American food. José Andrés’ Georgotown eatery is serving a barbecue spread: choose from beef brisket, pulled pork, and ribs, plus sides like coleslaw and baked potatoes. Details: Orders must be placed by 5 PM on January 31st. Cost varies, and there is $50 minimum per order.

Bar Deco

717 Sixth St., NW

The Penn Quarter bar and restaurant is offering its entire menu for pick up, including nachos, wings, truffle fries, and burgers. Details: Large orders must be placed by phone by noon on February 3rd. Cost varies.

Big Bowl Reston

11915 Democracy Dr., Reston

Can’t decide between Chinese or Thai? This fast-casual spot offers both, with build-your-own party platters. Mix and match salads, appetizer, and takeout staples like beef and broccoli, pad thai, and fried rice. Details: Order online. Packages are $185 for 8 to 10 people, $370 for 16-20 people, $555 for 24-20 people; a la carte options are also available.

Chaia Tacos

3207 Grace St., NW; 615 I St., NW

The plant-based taco shop is a touchdown for vegetarians and gluten-free football fans. Pack a corn-tortilla taco box with citrus-roasted beet, kale-and-potato, and roasted butternut squash options. Details: Order online within 24 hours of pick up. $50 for the small taco box and $100 for the large taco box.

Chiko

423 Eighth St., SE

The Capitol Hill fast-casual spot is putting a Korean spin on Super Bowl wings. The double-fried wing package includes potato salad, sesame/peanut noodles and a choice of two sauces. Details: Order online through Caviar. The package costs $25.

Cork Wine Bar & Market

1805 14th St., NW

Head to this longtime wine bar for elevated snacks like crostini and pork ragu tagliatelle (plus buttermilk fried chicken). Details: Order online. Cost varies.

Estadio

1520 14th St., NW

Nosh on pintxos to-go from this Logan Circle Spanish spot. Think skewers of sardines and pickled vegetables, boquerones and artichoke, and chorizo with manchego, and quince. Details: Pre-order by 11 AM on February 3rd by phone, Instagram direct message, or online. Cost varies.

Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab

750 15th St., NW

Swap out wings for Florida stone crab claws and jumbo shrimp cocktails. If football Sunday means hunkering down with a meaty sandwich, go for the beef tenderloin and mini cheeseburgers. Details: Orders must be placed by phone 24 hour before pick up. Cost varies by item.

Luke’s Lobster

Multiple locations in DC and Maryland

Pats fans can celebrate with mini lobster roll trays and Cape Cod chips. Party packs include a bounty of seafood rolls with lobster, shrimp, and crab. Details: Orders must be placed online 24 hours before pick up. Cost varies.

Matchbox

Multiple locations in DC, Maryland, and Virginia

The local pizza chain is offering two specials. The “Party for 5” package includes pizza, salad, and mini burgers; wing lovers can order a pizza and wings special. Details: Order online or by phone. $25 for the large pizza and 10 wings special, $55 for the “Party for 5” package.

Momofuku CCDC

1090 I St., NW

Chef Tae Strain’s bo ssäm package comes with Korean style pork and smoked-buttermilk ranch. Wash down chicken wings dunked in fermented chili sauce with citrus punch mixers. Details: Order by January 31st. The bo ssäm package is $200 and the punch mixers are $15 per quart.

The Smith

901 F St., NW; 1314 U St., NW

A special menu holds seven-layer dip with blue-corn chips, and a feast for 10 that features fried chicken, Brussels-sprout slaw, and mac and cheese. Details: Order by January 31st. $375 for the “Super Bowl Supper for 10”; a la carte options available.

Taco Bamba

771 I St., NW; multiple locations in Virginia

Rams fans craving tacos can build their own with fixings from Victor Albisu’s taqueria chalet. The taco bar includes accents like pico de gallo, cotija cheese, and salsa. Details: Orders must be placed 72 hours before pick up. Cost varies by item.

Thip Khao and Sen Khao

3462 14th St., NW; 2001 International Dr., McLean

The Columbia Heights Laotian restaurant and it’s fast-casual sister spot are serving up trays of wings and other snacks. Thip Khao’s Lao tray features beef sausage, spicy and sweet chili glazed wings, and pork dumplings, while Sen Khao’s crispy wing tray comes with chili sauce on the side. Details: Order via email by 5 PM on February 1. $49 for the Lao tray, $50 for 35 wings, $90 for 65 wings.