6 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

It’s the Year of the Pig and DC-area bars and restaurants are celebrating with Chinese New Year events and menus. This weekend, Destination Wedding bar journeys to Hong Kong; Maketto throws a party with lion dancing and a three-course menu; and The Source hosts a dumpling class. Check out our full lineup of events.

Human rights activist and Zaitoun: Recipes and Stories From the Palestinian Kitchen author Yasmin Khan will discuss her work with Dalia Mortada, a journalist who covers the Middle East. The pair will address Palestinian identities and how food is shaped around them at the Logan Circle venue. H Street’s Sospeso will provide small bites. Tickets are $25 for the Thursday event, which starts at 7 PM.

For ski-lovers who haven’t made it to the mountains this winter, NoMa’s climate-controlled beer hall offers a solution. Wunder Garten‘s annual Après Ski celebration kicks off this Friday with a DJ’d dance party and a virtual reality skiing experience provided by VR and AR agency Notion Theory. Throughout the two weekends (February 7-10 and 14-17) find a giant ski-themed snow globe, ski costume competitions, a snowball toss competition, and fire dancers. Guests are encouraged to come dressed in full alpine attire.

Friday evening. The $15 ticket grants entry to Eckington's The Sunroom, where local artist Elikeh and Brooklyn-based DJ Center will perform Afro-pop and global music. Guests can grab Little Sesame pita sandwiches and seasonal salatim from a retro food truck and purchase beer, wine, and cocktails. Fast-casual Israeli eatery Little Sesame hosts its first party, Beatbox Vol. 1, on.

Saturday from 3 to 5 PM. For $65 per person (or $100 per couple) you can The Willard Intercontinental is hosting a Valentine's Day truffle-making class on. learn to craft hand-made truffles out of Dominican cacao. Master Chocolatier Crisoire Reid will teach guests how to create ganache, temper chocolate, and hand-roll truffles while imparting wisdom on cacao growing and the history of chocolate.

This Saturday, celebrate National Pizza Day with the family during Matchbox’s Kids Pizza Party. Your aspiring little chefs can tour Matchbox‘s kitchen and ovens, make their own pies, and leave with a commemorative chef’s hat ($32). Meanwhile adult attendees can order a mimosa on the house.

And heading into next week…

No Valentine’s Day reservations yet? No problem. These spots from our recent 100 Very Best Restaurants list have you covered for Thursday. It’s also never too early for singles to start planning their Valentine’s escape routes. We rounded up the best anti-Valentine’s Day events. Think free drinks, fun parties, and more.

Restaurants around DC are embracing Galentine’s Day and encouraging girlfriends to celebrate female friendship over good food and drink (thanks, Parks and Rec). On February 13, diners at the Capital Burger will receive complimentary Taittinger Champagne and macarons. Grab a discounted $20 bottle of bubbles at City Tap Dupont. Backyard bar Calico will offer drink specials and extended happy hour to lady guests. Their Parks-and-Rec-themed cocktails include “The Geurgich Way” with Jameson, orange juice and butterschnapps. Peruvian spot Pisco y Nazca D.C. will deliver complimentary bubbly to groups of four women or more.