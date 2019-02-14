Weddings

Photos: Unveiled 2019 Runway Show

The 11th annual runway show was presented by Zoya's Atelier along with Ike Behar and Rene Ruiz.
All photographs by Love Life Images

The runway show at Unveiled 2019 packed a punch of newness this year. For the first time, the presentation expanded beyond bridal to include both menswear and formal wear (namely mother of the bride or groom). Looks from Zoya’s Atelier featured a range of silhouettes and illustrated some of the season’s hottest trends. The second half of the show, presented by Ike Behar and Rene Ruiz, included everything from a tailed tuxedo to chic navy suiting and sequin gowns.

Kushner Entertainment kicked off the high-energy presentation with musical performances by a live band and an electric string duo, then segued to a deejay set featuring both British and American tracks as a nod to Zoya’s gown collection of British and American designers. Remona Soleimani and Carl Ray provided hair and makeup, respectively. Set design for the Unveiled 2019 runway show was by BD3 Design; draping by Fabrication Events. To see highlights of the show, scroll through the photography by Love Life Images, and check out the video by Bowen Films.

 

Watch the highlight reel, by Bowen Films.

 

 

