6 Fun Ways to Add This Trendy Purple to Your Wedding Day

'Getting-ready' essentials shine in the color of the season

This shade of purple is popping up all over, and these special morning-of details add just the right touch. Here are ways to fuse hints of purple into your pre-wedding plans.

Prep your bridal suite with a bouquet of wild florals

Bouquet of dahlias, ranunculus, brunia berry, seeded eucalyptus, gomphrenia, spray roses, and a sprig of orchids by Rocking Bird Flower Co., rockingbirdflower.com.

Pamper yourself with a fresh manicure

Essie nail polish in Lilacism (left) and Go Ginza (right), $9 each at essie.com.

Try this jeweled bracelet for a modern and glamorous twist

Rachel Mulherin “Leesa” bracelet in gold, $250 at rachelmulherin.com.

Sit back and relax in a sweet-smelling tub with some lavender bath salts

Lavande lavender bath salts, part of a custom gift set at teakandtwine.com. Prices vary.

Grab a garter tied together with delicate purple ribbons

Garter Girl assorted garters, prices start at $50 at thegartergirl.com.

Spritz on a little Marc Jacobs before walking down the aisle

Marc Jacobs “Daisy Twinkle” eau de toilette, $84 for 1.7 ounces at sephora.com.

This article appears in the Winter/Spring 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

