Photos from Washingtonian & Mercedes Benz’s A-Class Launch Party

Washingtonian hosted an exclusive launch party in partnership with the Mercedes Benz of Arlington dealership in celebration of their new A-Class vehicle. Event attendees had the special opportunity to preview the new luxury cars at the dealership, which was transformed with exciting decor by Electric Events DC, and to treat themselves to delicious light bites provided by Root & Stem Catering. A live graffiti artist provided by Carbone Entertainment plus music from DJ Chris Laich kept guests entertained as they browsed offerings from Tiny Jewel Box and collected personalized tumblers from Pretty Mail Calligraphy.

Thank you to our sponsor: Mercedes Benz of Arlington.

Thank you to our event partners: Electric Events DC and Root & Stem Catering.

Maria and Alex Fischer
The Mercedes Benz A-Class A220
Kimberly Doyle and Kate Nelson.

 

Guests could enjoy cocktails provided by Root & Stem DC named after features of the new vehicle.
Guests enjoying the “Hey Mercedes” and “The A220”
Carbone Entertainment provided a graffiti artist to live paint the new Mercedes Benz A-Class A220
Chloe Baskin and Adjoba Anoh
Guests enjoyed light bites from Root & Stem Catering at the event.
Event decor was provided by Electric Events DC.
Mark Zetlin and Santana Moss
Eloise Lancsweert, Fig O’Reilly, Ava Hilzendeger
Josh Woodly and Nicole Santa
Pretty Mail Calligraphy engraved Mercedes Benz tumblers at the event with guest’s names.

 

At the end of the evening guests were able to take photos of the finished artwork.
Nicole Santa posing inside of the Mercedes Benz A-Class A220
Guests enjoyed the photo booth provided by Electric Events DC.
Samantha Kusi, Alexa Bennaim, Penina Graubart, and Marci Defelice.
Light hors d’oeuvres provided by Root & Stem Catering.
Guests enjoying the cocktails at the event.
A station of small plates was provided by Root & Stem Catering.
Roxanne Goldman, Kevin Sullivan, and Michelle Sullivan.

 

Joanie O’Sullivan and Justin Bensan.
The new A-Class A220 was displayed at the event for guests to look at and get inside of.
Carissa Jeffers and Deanne Zapata.

 

 

