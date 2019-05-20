Photos From Washingtonian’s Rosé Soiree 2019

Washingtonian held its second annual Rosé Soiree on May 16, 2019 at Long View Gallery. This highly anticipated event featured rosé from many local wine vendors, including some of the best vineyards in the DMV.
Building off of the success of last year’s inaugural event, guests were able to enjoy over 40 types of wine over the course of the evening and take part in some fun activations. The event featured the following vendors:
90+ Cellars
Ace Beverage
Barboursville Vineyards
Big Cork Vineyards
Calvert Woodley
Cana Vineyards
City Winery
District Winery
Grape Intentions
Greenhill Winery & Vineyards
Olé Imports
O’Neill Vinters & Distillers
Rosemont Vineyards
In between wine tastings, delicious food prepared by
Spilled Milk Catering was served and Fluffness provided custom cotton candy with cocktail inspired flavors. Mixing Maryland DJs kept the party going during the entire event. Electric Events DC provided fun rosé inspired decor while All About Balloons outfitted the space with beautiful balloon art. A photo booth from Booth-O-Rama kept guests entertained, while a braid bar featuring Ian McCabe Studio stylists and a glitter highlight station from Let’s Make a Face gave guests the change to upgrade their look. Meant To Be Calligraphy was on-site to personalize the tasting glasses that guests received as part of the event.
Thank you to all of our vendors, partners and guests for such a wonderful evening!
All photos by Joy Asico.
Cana Vineyards was one of many vendors at the event, and they served four different wines.
Aden Asefa, Rosalyn Stewart, Danielle Lafhaj, and Ashley Zborowsky enjoyed cotton candy provided by Fluffness, including a rosé flavored variety.
Guests were invited to use customized four ounce wine glasses during the event, and take them home as a keepsake.
Chris Polhemus, Tsveta Polhemus, Ashley Corcoran, and Ryan Hawkins.
Furniture provided by Electric Events DC made for the perfect place for guests to catch up with each other and the latest issue of Washingtonian magazine.
Kristin Dyak and Deborah Choi were some of the many guests who took photos in front of the champagne balloon decor provided by All About Balloons.
Guests took a break from their rosé tasting to get a customized braid in their hair, provided by hair stylists from Ian McCabe Salon.
Bobana Puzic, Tajana Smiljanic, Vanja Amodeo, and Ashley Tacub.
DJ Sean J of Mixing Maryland DJs kept the party going with a great soundtrack.
Erica Choo and Sophia Sokolowski.
In addition to tastings, guests were given extensive feedback from each table about the wines that were being served.
Daje Long, Yolonda Stradford, and Latoya Janae.
Spilled Milk Catering provided a delicious spread for the event, including these beef and lemongrass potstickers with sriracha aioli.
Vanja Amodeo and Cory Luckett.
For those with a sweet tooth, Fluffness provided creative cocktail inspired cotton candy.
Zan Laughlin, Lisa Del Sesto and Hannah Saloio.
For a totally customized experience, guests had the opportunity to get their tasting glasses engraved by Meant To Be Calligraphy.
Danny Peters and Ashley Peters.
Let’s Make a Face provided fun glitter tattoos for guests with a variety of designs and colors.
Amirah Ajlouvi, Michelle Jacobs and Aziza Howard.
Jason Tesauro of Barboursville Vineyards poured from their signature magnum bottles.
Join the conversation!
Share