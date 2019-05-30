15 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Bad Saint co-owner Genevieve Villamora is presenting a free art viewing on Thursday starting at 7 PM at the Greater Reston Art Center, where she’ll speak on the work of local artist Stephanie J. Williams whose work explores themes of identity. Villamora worked in social justice before starting her second career in the restaurant world. The event is free and open to all ages.

Take a tour of Ice Cream Jubilee’s summer lineup with a six-scoop tasting flight, Friday to Sunday, at the Navy Yard, T Street, and Ballston locations. After trying eclectic flavors like blackberry-chamomile-cheesecake or mango-habanero, run home with a pint of your favorite—included with your $15 ticket.

Adams Morgan’s Pitango Gelato celebrates its entry into the exclusive Italian prosciutto club, Consorzio del Prosciutto di Parma, on Friday from 6 to 8 PM by flaunting what it does best: prosciutto presentation and delivery. Francesco Lupo, an esteemed prosciutto specialist, will be onsite to serve up plates and history. Entry is free.

See how the sausage gets made (really!) at Right Proper Brewing in Brookland on Friday with folks from The Organic Butcher, starting at 6:30PM. You’ll learn everything from ratios to seasoning to tying it all together for the summer grill. Tickets go for $95. Beer, though not included, is available on site.

Head to Bull Run for endless wine tastings, music, and food at the Vintage Virginia Wine & Food Festival, running both Saturday and Sunday (noon to 6 PM and 11 to 5 PM, respectively). More than 20 Virginia wineries and a flock of food trucks will meet you there. The general admission ticket—which goes for $45 and comes with a commemorative wine glass—includes unlimited tastings.

DC Brau is hosting a showcase of the best Northeast, DC has to offer on Saturday with NE Eats, which kicks off at 4PM. For four hours, sip suds from breweries like Hellbender and Red Bear and soak the beer up with bites from neighborhood joints like Sloppy Mamas, Toki Underground, and others. Tickets into the unlimited tasting event go for $50.

Redskins tight end Vernon Davis can run a 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds, but can he keep grilled chicken moist? The answer to this question can be found at the College Park Nando’s this Saturday, when Davis will work the kitchen from 5 to 7 PM. All proceeds from the day go to the Vernon Davis Foundation for the Arts.

Cure humid Saturday blues with chilled wine (and lots of water, please) at The Yards’ Rosé All Day party from 1 to 5 PM. Along with multiple rosé bars, rosé sangria, and of course frosé, plan for a photo booth, flower crown making, DJs, and live music. Access to the rosé wonderland is $10, or $40 for a VIP ticket that include a three-wine flight and a half-dozen oysters.

Explore Taste of Peru at the University of the District of Columbia on Sunday. The festival (10 to 6 PM) will showcase the work of Peruvian gastronomers who’ll serve dishes available for purchase between $3 and $10. Visit cooking demonstrations by DC chefs like Emma Perez of La Limeña in Rockville, and visiting chefs like Andrés Orellana of La Niña in Lima. Tickets are available for $10.

Fill out your bingo card of Alexandria restaurants on Sunday when 18 eateries convene for the 11th Annual Taste of Del Ray. General admission, which runs for $20, buys access to unlimited samples from vendors like Taqueria Poblano and Lena’s Wood-Fired Pizza. Grab a VIP pass if you want early admission at 12:15 PM and a wine tasting until 1 PM.

Sit and watch as eight top area chefs battle to create the superlative crab cake this Sunday—for your benefit—during the 14th Annual DC Crab Cake Competition at Ivy City Smokehouse from 12 to 3 PM. Sample from stations with oysters, clam chowder, and smoked fish while you wait for the eight cakes, then wash them down with rotating beer and wine options. Just don’t fill up before the chefs from Hank’s Oyster Bar, Coconut Club, and others deliver the goods. Tickets go for $85.

If you love brunch and baseball, an all-inclusive brunch at Nationals Park is the ticket on Sunday from 12 to 4 PM. The $35 pass includes a brunch buffet of eggs, bacon, fried chicken, and other classics, which you’ll enjoy on the baselines while watching the Nats take on the Reds in Cincinnati on the jumbotron. Add another $40 for bottomless drinks.

And heading into next week…

The serenity of a sunset can be improved by only one thing: good food. Osteria Morini offers dinner with a view on Tuesday from 7 to 9 PM with a $49 fixe prix three-course meal on their patio with accompanying wine pairings.

On Wednesday from 6:30 to 9 PM, retrace the steps of José Andrés’ and Oyamel chef Omar Rodriguez’s trip through central Mexico with a five-course meal influenced by his stops Mexico City and beyond. Each course comes with a cocktail pairing. Tickets are available for $70.

Join us at Washingtonian‘s annual, star chef-studded Best of Washington party on Thursday at the National Building Museum. Sample bites and sips from our 100 Very Best Restaurants alongside creative cocktails and live music. Tickets start at $150 for general admission at 7 PM, or get in early for special tastes from the chefs at 6 PM with a VIP pass ($195).