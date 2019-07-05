Whether they are sewn onto lace or hand beaded, appliqués add dimension and movement to gowns that’s utterly gorgeous—especially when it comes to floral wedding dresses. Floral wedding dresses with soft and airy appliqués create a stunning bridal look because the three-dimensional embellishments are both delicate and eye-catching. The floral appliqués can be oversized or small and can be sparse or fully cover a gown to evoke a whimsical feel. So, if you’re hoping to have a feminine and romantic bridal look, we think you’ll love wearing a gown covered in floral appliqués. For more inspiration, check out our favorite floral wedding dresses adorned with 3D appliqués below.

These floral wedding are totally meant for a whimsical, outdoor setting.

Wedding Dress: Sareh Nouri

Wedding Dress: Willowby by Watters

Wedding Dress: Lela Rose

Wedding Dress: Reem Acra

Wedding Dress: Claire Pettibone; Photo: Sophie Kaye

Wedding Dress: Monique Lhuillier

Wedding Dress: Lela Rose

Wedding Dress: Jenny Packham

Wedding Dress: Halfpenny London

