Dare to Bare: 7 Wow-Worthy Wedding Dresses With Slits

Let your legs take center stage by wearing one of these gowns.
All photographs courtesy of design houses

Wedding dresses with slits, think Angelina Jolie’s red carpet gown, are a great choice for trendy and modern brides. These leg-baring gowns, whether the slit is sky-high or mid-thigh, give extra attention to a bride’s leg to create a subtle and sexy bridal look. The slit can also accessorize almost every silhouette and can be placed on either side of a gown to expose just the right amount of skin. So, if you’re hoping to rock a bit of leg as you make your way down the aisle or on to the dance floor, here’s a few of our favorite wedding dresses with slits.

Wedding Dress: Reem Acra

Wedding Dress: Leanne Marshall

Wedding Dress: Jenny Packham

Wedding Dress: Barbara Kavchok

Wedding Dress: Oscar de la Renta

Wedding Dress: Alexandra Grecco

Wedding Dress: Costarellos

