Wedding dresses with slits, think Angelina Jolie’s red carpet gown, are a great choice for trendy and modern brides. These leg-baring gowns, whether the slit is sky-high or mid-thigh, give extra attention to a bride’s leg to create a subtle and sexy bridal look. The slit can also accessorize almost every silhouette and can be placed on either side of a gown to expose just the right amount of skin. So, if you’re hoping to rock a bit of leg as you make your way down the aisle or on to the dance floor, here’s a few of our favorite wedding dresses with slits.

Show off your legs in one of these wedding dresses with slits.

Wedding Dress: Reem Acra

Wedding Dress: Leanne Marshall

Wedding Dress: Jenny Packham

Wedding Dress: Barbara Kavchok

Wedding Dress: Oscar de la Renta

Wedding Dress: Alexandra Grecco

Wedding Dress: Costarellos

