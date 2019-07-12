At Their Ultimate Backyard Wedding, This Couple Used Framed Photos of Guests as Escort Cards

Nearly five years after they met at Crossfit and with Jason Derulo’s “Marry Me” as accompaniment, Alex asked Kassandra that life-altering question in the middle of his family’s annual girls-versus-guys skit performance at the beach. In another Swenson family tradition, they married at Alex’s parents’ home, after about a year of planning.

A floral arch at the entrance to the property welcomed guests to the ceremony, where some sat along the same pews from the church where Alex’s parents were married in Mississippi.

Kassandra’s brother sang Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” accompanied by the Sage String Quartet, as the bride walked down the aisle with her dad, carrying a photo of her grandmother tucked into her bouquet.

After the nuptials, loved ones gathered at the back-yard pergola, where a display of black-and-white photos—collected and framed by the couple—served as both escort cards and favors. A photo/boomerang booth by Snap Entertainment, with an IT WAS ALL A DREAM sign from Brightly Ever After, let guests capture even more memories.

Under the waterfront tent outfitted with candelabra, Spanish moss, and chandeliers, tables were set with place cards that identified guests by nickname. Today, a painting of the ceremony by Brittany Sims Art hangs in the couple’s living room.

IT WAS ALL A DREAM was also illuminated in the pool, and after late-night bites, a bourbon bar, and passed cigars, the newlyweds, some of their guests, and even the DJ jumped right in! The next morning, game-day brunch to watch the Georgia Bulldogs (Kassandra’s team) featured Chick-fil-A, SweetWater beer, mimosas, and Bloody Marys.

The Details

