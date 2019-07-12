Weddings

At Their Ultimate Backyard Wedding, This Couple Used Framed Photos of Guests as Escort Cards

Kassandra Boyer & Alex Swenson wed at a family residence in Alexandria on September 14, 2018
Written by
| Published on
Kassandra Boyer and Alex Swenson hosted the ultimate backyard wedding at Alex's parents house on the water in Alexandria, where home weddings are a family tradition. All photographs by Abby Jiu Photography.

Nearly five years after they met at Crossfit and with Jason Derulo’s “Marry Me” as accompaniment, Alex asked Kassandra that life-altering question in the middle of his family’s annual girls-versus-guys skit performance at the beach. In another Swenson family tradition, they married at Alex’s parents’ home, after about a year of planning.

ajp-3
ajp-5

ajp-14
ajp-156

 

ajp-158
ajp-99

ajp-160
ajp-360

Washingtonian Weddings Instagram | Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

ajp-358
ajp-523

A floral arch at the entrance to the property welcomed guests to the ceremony, where some sat along the same pews from the church where Alex’s parents were married in Mississippi.

ajp-266
ajp-289
ajp-305-2
ajp-301

ajp-355
ajp-342

Kassandra’s brother sang Ed Sheeran’s “Perfect,” accompanied by the Sage String Quartet, as the bride walked down the aisle with her dad, carrying a photo of her grandmother tucked into her bouquet.

ajp-362
ajp-545
ajp-367
ajp-603
ajp-595
ajp-607

ajp-668
ajp-669

After the nuptials, loved ones gathered at the back-yard pergola, where a display of black-and-white photos—collected and framed by the couple—served as both escort cards and favors. A photo/boomerang booth by Snap Entertainment, with an IT WAS ALL A DREAM sign from Brightly Ever After, let guests capture even more memories.

ajp-778
ajp-766

ajp-768
ajp-774
ajp-819
ajp-878

ajp-807
ajp-787
ajp-797
ajp-1400

Under the waterfront tent outfitted with candelabra, Spanish moss, and chandeliers, tables were set with place cards that identified guests by nickname. Today, a painting of the ceremony by Brittany Sims Art hangs in the couple’s living room.

Related
Looking for the DMV’s Top Wedding Vendors? Use Our Searchable Guide!

IT WAS ALL A DREAM was also illuminated in the pool, and after late-night bites, a bourbon bar, and passed cigars, the newlyweds, some of their guests, and even the DJ jumped right in! The next morning, game-day brunch to watch the Georgia Bulldogs (Kassandra’s team) featured Chick-fil-A, SweetWater beer, mimosas, and Bloody Marys.

ajp-1028
ajp-1033

The Details

Photography: Abby Jiu Photography | Planning & Design: Karson Butler EventsFlorist: Amaryllis Floral & Event Design | Invitations: Emily Baird Design, Laura Hooper Calligraphy | Caterer & Cake: Occasions Caterers | Hair & Makeup: Hair & Makeup Artistry by Claudine | Bride’s Attire: Global Bridal Gallery | Music: DJ Major, BSquare Productions | Tent & Flooring: Sugarplum Tent Company | Lighting: Frost Lighting | Rentals: Event Rentals DC, White Glove Rentals, La Tavola Fine Linen | Childcare: White House Nannies | Welcome Bags: Ah Louis Store;
Sugar Studio (cookies) | Videographer: Elysium Productions

This article appeared in the Summer/Fall 2019 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

 

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Amy Moeller
Amy Moeller
Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Amy leads Washingtonian Weddings and writes Style Setters for Washingtonian. Prior to joining Washingtonian in March 2016, she was the editor of Capitol File magazine in DC and before that, editor of What’s Up? Weddings in Annapolis.